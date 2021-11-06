No. 13 NORTHERN IOWA (5-3, 3-2) at ILLINOIS STATE (3-5, 1-4)
Kickoff — Noon
TV — ESPN+
Last meeting — Northern Iowa won, 20-10, in the 2021 spring season
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 22-13
Outlook — Northern Iowa is coming off consecutive wins over top-10 teams and now has 42 wins over such teams since 1985 following last week’s win over No. 3 Southern Illinois. The Panthers have won three straight in the series, although the Redbirds had won four of five prior to that. Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee has caught a touchdown pass in two of the last three games for Northern Iowa. He has nine receptions for 125 yards this season.
WILLIAM PENN (1-8, 0-3) at CLARKE (1-8, 1-2)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Livestream — team1sports.com/clarke/
Last meeting — William Penn won, 34-6, on Nov. 9, 2019
Last week — Clarke beat Graceland, 37-14, on the road
Outlook — The Pride picked up their first win of the season and snapped an eight-game skid with last week’s victory. Clarke has a chance to put together consecutive wins for the second time in the history of the 3-year-old program. William Penn won’t be a walkover, though. The Statesmen’s lone win this season was a 45-44 victory over MidAmerica Nazarene, a team that defeated Clarke, 56-39, on Oct. 2. The Pride close the regular season next week at home against NAIA No. 4 Grand View.
DUBUQUE (5-3, 4-2) AT CENTRAL (8-0, 6-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Radio — The River-FM 101.1
Last meeting — Dubuque won, 28-7, on Oct. 12, 2019, on the road
Last week — Dubuque lost to Wartburg, 34-27; Central beat Luther, 76-13
Outlook — It’s the third straight week of UD’s gauntlet schedule to wind down the regular season and this will be the toughest challenge yet. The No. 9-ranked Dutch are undefeated in conference action, averaging nearly 59 points per game, and have yet to be seriously challenged. For the Spartans to have a chance, they’ll need to rediscover that defense that was so effective in the first half of the season. An upset victory today would also keep Dubuque’s conference title hopes alive heading into the final week.
LUTHER (0-9, 0-7) AT LORAS (3-5, 3-3)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Last meeting — Loras won, 56-21, on Oct. 12, 2019
Last week—Loras was on bye; Luther lost to Central, 76-13
Outlook — The Duhawks look to halt a three-game losing streak today against the winless Norse. Loras is coming off a much-needed bye week after facing three of the top teams in the conference. They should be able to put up some points, as Luther surrenders more than 47 points per game. A win today would be a boost heading into the crosstown-finale next Saturday against Dubuque.
UW-PLATTEVILLE (2-6, 1-4) AT UW-EAU CLAIRE (3-5, 1-4)
Kickoff — 1:10 p.m. in Eau Claire, Wis.
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last meeting — Platteville won, 43-8, on Oct. 26, 2019
Last week— The Pioneers lost a tight game at UW-River Falls, 31-28; Eau Claire was routed at UW-Whitewater, 48-6
Outlook — The Pioneers are looking to gain a little momentum heading into next season at this point, and a winnable game is in front of them. Last week’s loss was Platteville’s third WIAC loss by three points or fewer, and fourth loss overall this season that close. Senior quarterback Colin Schuetz threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns last week, marking the sixth time Schuetz surpassed the 300-yard mark this fall. Schuetz leads the WIAC with 323.1 yards passing per game and ranks third in touchdown passes (20). Junior wide receiver Ben Wilson leads the WIAC in receptions with 50.