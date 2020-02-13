The 12U travel team from Creslanes recently earned the right to compete in the USA Bowling National Championships this summer.
Creslanes will be one of 16 teams in the field at nationals, which take place July 5-10 at Texas Star Lanes at Texas Station in Las Vegas.
Creslanes went 7-1 in qualifying at the four-person Baker style Heartland Regional Tournament at Pheasant Lanes in Bloomington, Ill., on the final weekend of January. Creslanes earned the No. 1 seed in the six-team field going into match play and went undefeated in six rounds of best-of-3 match play to edge the ISST Incredibowls, who finished 5-3.
The Creslanes U12 team is coached by Heath Kohl, and the bowlers include Dawson Kohl, Kinnick Robinson, Addison Kohl and Zach Wlochal.
“The key was they worked so well together as a team,” Heath Kohl said. “They were constantly rooting each other on, and if one of them missed a shot, they’d say, ‘Hey, pick me up.’ It was pretty impressive, considering we have two 9-year-olds, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old on the team.
“I’ve coached a lot of youth baseball and bowling, and this was probably the best atmosphere I’ve experienced with a team because they worked together so well. My job was actually kind of easy.”
Creslanes qualified for the Bloomington tournament by finishing second at the Upper Midwest Regional in Des Moines. Creslanes went 6-2 in the five-team field and finished behind only the ISST All-Stars, who went 7-1.
DUBUQUE MEDIACOM TO CARRY NEW CUBS NETWORK
Mediacom customers in Dubuque will be able to watch the Chicago Cubs’ new network, which is scheduled to debut on Feb. 22 with spring training games from Arizona.
The Marquee Sports Network will serve as the exclusive home of the Cubs games, plus extensive pre- and post-game coverage. It will also feature exclusive Cubs programming and other programming.
The new channel has not been assigned a channel number on Dubuque Mediacom’s. It will be available on the “expanded package” and customers will be charged slightly more than $1 per month on their cable bill.
AREA PREPS TO WISCONSIN FOOTBALL ALL-STAR GAMES
Twelve Southwest Wisconsin-area players have been selected to participate in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Games, which will be held Saturday, July 18 at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
Belmont head coach Brandon Wiese and his assistant, Matt McKinley, will work with the 8-man South squad, which plays the North at 10 a.m. Belmont will also be represented by utility man Kolton Westemeier, offensive lineman Brady Wedig and defensive back Tristen Gilbertson.
The Small School South squad includes Black Hawk/Warren defensive back Jaylen Rufenacht, inside linebacker Cayden Milz and offensive lineman Avery Baumgartner, Mineral Point quarterback Isaac Lindsey and wide receiver Blaise Watters, Prairie du Chien inside linebacker Tyler Hannah, Platteville offensive lineman Will Schaefer, Lancaster offensive lineman Caden Straka and Cuba City tight end Mitchell Vosberg.
CASCADE ESTABLISHES ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME
Cascade High School recently established an athletic Hall of Fame, with the inaugural class slated for induction this fall surrounding Homecoming festivities.
Eligible nominees for the Cascade Cougar Athletic Hall of Fame will come from one or more of three categories: A former Cascade High School athlete who showed documented, outstanding performance in high school athletics while a student at Cascade High School, and graduated at least ten years prior to their year of eligibility; a current or former coach at Cascade High School with multiple years of experience who has documented, outstanding past or current performance; or a contributor who has made documented, outstanding contributions to Cascade High School athletics, academics, or the Cascade community as a whole.
Nominations can be submitted through the end of March. A nomination form is available on the Western Dubuque Community School District website — www.wdbqschools.org under the Cascade link.