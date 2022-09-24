They just had to weather the storm.
The lead changed hands four times in the first half, and turnovers and penalties threatened to derail Loras’ promising start.
The Duhawks never flinched, and the fourth lead change was the final one.
Ty Bausch ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns, Josh Kieffer scored a defensive touchdown, and the Duhawks pulled away to beat Nebraska Wesleyan, 49-24, in their long-awaited home opener on Saturday afternoon at the Rock Bowl.
“It’s us against us,” said Bausch, a Cassville, Wis., native who carried the ball 25 times and caught two passes for 10 yards. “If they score, it’s all right. Get that stop, get us that momentum back and from then on it’s put your foot to the gas and just as fast as possible score points and get points on the board.”
The Duhawks have proven capable of that.
Loras quarterback Evan England completed 29 of 42 passes for 335 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing score as Loras (2-2, 2-0 American Rivers Conference) won its second straight game.
Marty McGovern caught six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, and Da’Mani Brown finished with seven receptions for a game-high 133 yards for Loras, which visits No. 22 Wartburg (4-0, 2-0) for a key conference showdown next week.
Loras outgained the Prairie Wolves, 583-372. Nebraska Wesleyan (2-3, 0-2) began the day with an offense that ranked No. 1 in the A-R-C in yards (486.7) and second in scoring (37.7).
“We’re in the business of putting points on the board,” England said. “You’ve got to trust that your defense is going to get out there and make some big plays and they did today. They made some huge plays. Once they got a stop, we just had to do our job and put points on the board.”
Bausch’s 1-yard touchdown run 6 minutes in gave the Duhawks an early 7-0 lead, but Nebraska Wesleyan answered immediately with Austin Neufeld’s 31-yard field goal.
Momentum stayed with the Prairie Wolves as Riley Dillon recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Nebraska Wesleyan cashed in three plays later on Carter Terry’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Trace Leners.
England helped carry the Loras offense to an answer, slipping away from a blitzer and scrambling for 9 yards. He found Brown for 20 yards later on the drive and snuck in for a 1-yard touchdown two plays later to put Loras back in front.
“We had a game plan, we stuck with it and we didn’t panic at all,” said England, who ran for 20 yards and threw for 33 on the 13-play drive.
The Wolves were driving toward another potential touchdown before Kieffer’s third-down sack forced NWU to settle for Neufeld’s 43-yard field goal attempt that landed well short in the end zone.
But NWU forced a quick punt and drove back downfield and Terry connected with tight end Kaden Ewoldt for an 11-yard touchdown pass on fourth down.
The lead was short-lived again, though.
England hit McGovern for an 11-yard touchdown for a 21-17 lead with 3:38 left in the half.
Brown got behind the defense again for a 36-yard gain, Bausch picked up 20 yards on a punishing run to the 2, and raced into the end zone on the next play for a 28-17 halftime lead.
The second half opened with a bang as Kieffer, an East Dubuque, Ill., native, scooped up a fumble and raced 23 yards for a touchdown and a 35-17 lead 52 seconds into the third quarter.
“It was definitely a great way to start the second half,” said Kieffer, who finished with four tackles and a sack. “We just like celebrating with the guys. That’s the thing about this team, we love seeing everybody’s success. We fight to do our job so everybody has success, and when somebody has success, we take it and celebrate it.”
Joey Foley intercepted a pass later in the quarter and Keilon Pritchett’s 6-yard touchdown run gave Loras a 42-17 lead midway through the period.
Nebraska Wesleyan ended the Duhawks’ run there, with Trystin Myers taking a screen pass from Terry 41 yards that got the Wolves within 42-24.
Blaine Jordan and former Dubuque Hempstead prep Andrew Hefel sacked Terry on consecutive plays to force a punt late in the third quarter.
Terry was 17-for-37 passing for 223 yards with three touchdown and an interception. He was sacked five times.
“Getting him behind the sticks was really important, because he’s a really good quarterback,” Loras coach Steve Helminiak said. “We knew they were going to be a threat offensively. But I felt like our defense played well. We just kept saying we’re going to need you at some point in time, because I didn’t feel like they were going to be able to stop us offensively.”
Bausch scored his third touchdown of the day on a 4-yard run with 2:33 left.
Nebraska Wesleyan backup QB Evan Johnson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jonah Isakson with 62 seconds left.
