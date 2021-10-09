Max Montes appreciated the way the Dubuque Fighting Saints found a way to build team chemistry under the difficult COVID-19 circumstances last season.
But, by being limited to a tight circle to limit outside contact, the team didn’t get much of a chance to connect with its fan base.
The Saints can’t help but be more engaging this season. All of the players have been vaccinated, so their virus protocols won’t be nearly as strict. Dubuque opens the home portion of its season at 7:05 p.m. tonight against Green Bay.
“Last year was tough, not being able to make connections with people or not making new friends outside of the team,” Montes said. “We got through it. But going through that last year made us appreciate the fans that much more. We’re excited to have more fans back, and we want to make it a fun time for them.
“We’ve had some pretty cool fan interactions already this year, and I love it. It’s something I want to do a lot more of. I can’t wait to meet more of the fans who have supported the team for years, and, hopefully, we can get even more fans out to Mystique this season.”
Because most of last season took place before the vaccine rollout, USHL teams suffered a hit at the turnstiles. Most teams didn’t place attendance figures on the nightly scoresheet.
“It’s been a long time since any of us have played in front of a big crowd, so I’m sure we’ll be ready to go with the atmosphere of the home opener,” said captain Riley Stuart, in his third season in Dubuque. “We have such loyal fans here, and they make it a lot more fun to play here. Hopefully, we can do some big things for them this year to make them proud.”
The Saints, 2-0-1 after a 3-1-0 preseason, hope to eclipse pre-pandemic attendance figures with a team expected to challenge for the Eastern Conference championship. And new team president Robert Miller has enhanced local business partnerships and promised a greater fan experience.
“We’re super excited to show the fans what kind of a team we have this year,” second-year defenseman Riley Rosenthal said. “We’ve gotten off to a pretty good start, but we’re still making strides in the right direction every day.”
Dubuque played three of its four preseason games in front of smaller home crowds. The Saints then played twice at the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh and won last Saturday in Green Bay’s home opener.
“We’ve had a pretty solid first month here, and it’ll be nice to get some fans on our side cheering for us,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “Everybody loves to play at home, and we’re no different.”