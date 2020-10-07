Avery Schmidt wanted to make sure eight of her Dubuque Wahlert teammates had senior nights to remember.
The Golden Eagles won six of the 11 events and scored pivotal depth points to defeat rival Senior, 100-68, on Tuesday night at Loras College’s San Jose Pool and win the city dual meet championship. Wahlert will seek a fifth straight city meet title Oct. 20 at Hempstead.
“I practice in a lane with three seniors — Abby Wuebker, Hayley Welbes and Ariana Yaklich — every day, and I’m going to be sad to see them go,” said Schmidt, a sophomore who won the 100 backstroke in 1:04.03 and swam on the winning 200 medley relay. “All of our seniors do such a great job of setting a good example for us with their work ethic and their attitude.
“They’re always trying their best to reach their goals, and it makes you want to work just as hard to achieve your goals.”
Schmidt teamed with seniors Yaklich, Zoe Heiar and Welbes to open the meet with a winning 1:57.18 in the 200 medley relay. The Eagles later won the 200 free relay in 1:47.15 behind Brooke Wuebker, Natalie Kelzer, Yaklich and Welbes.
Heiar won the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.60, Kelzer took the 200 individual medley in 2:28.09, and Jamie Schmid claimed the 500 freestyle in 5:36.78. Kelzer provided the Eagles with a pleasant surprise when she edged Yaklich by .79 seconds for the individual medley win.
“When I finished my butterfly (leg), I had a lot of energy going into the backstroke, which made a huge difference,” Kelzer said. “My breaststroke has been getting a lot better, and that’s what kept me in it.
“Winning the I.M. is going to give me a lot of confidence going into the taper meets at the end of the season. I know I can still drop a lot of time before we get to conference and regionals.”
In addition to Heiar, Yaklich, Welbes and Abby Wuebker, the Eagles honored seniors Emma Brooner, Emily Barnes, Anna Kalb and Meghan Fitzgerald. Wahlert also recognized the Rams’ seniors — Izzy Gile, Brianna Heer, Delaney Noel, Bella Recker and Molly Strohmeyer.
Molly Gilligan, a freshman, won two individual events and led off the winning 400 freestyle relay that went 3:56.16 and included Kaitlyn Vantiger, Savanna Koch and Maci Boffeli. Gilligan won the 50 in 25.90 and the 100 butterfly in 1:03.07.
“It meant a lot to be able to win the fly, because that’s the race I have to be the most mentally prepared for,” said Gilligan, who edged Heiar by .37 seconds for the win. “You can’t just go out, swim it and expect to do well. You really have to be prepared to swim it. I was ready to go so I could see what I could do.
“Zoe is so fast, and she beat me on Saturday. Just being a freshman, it gives me so much confidence to know I can race with a senior and do well. It will help a lot for my confidence in the taper meets.”
Boffeli also won the 200 in 2:03.29. Tabitha Monahan won the 100 freestyle in 57.79.
Later this month, Wahlert will try to five-peat in the city meet for the first time in program history. Senior is the only school of the three to win as many as five consecutive city meet titles.