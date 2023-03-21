The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Monday unveiled district groupings for the next two seasons of high school football.
Groupings are effective for a two-year cycle and this upcoming fall will be the first with the added socioeconomic factor — which adjusts enrollment based on 40 percent of a school’s free and reduced lunch count.
Group standings in Class 5A will not have an impact on the postseason. The top 16 schools based on the ratings percentage index will determine the 5A playoff qualifiers. In all other classes, the top two district finishers qualify for the playoffs. Class 3A and 4A will have four at-large qualifiers determined by RPI.
Class 5A also utilizes a success model schedule, which comes with the intent of adding competitive games to regular-season scheduling.
The success model measures a program’s RPI over the previous four seasons and playoff success from the last five. Teams who win a state championship are awarded five points, four for a runner-up finish, three for making the semifinals, two for reaching the quarterfinals and one for qualifying for the playoffs.
Teams are then split into six tiers based on their ranking, with the top six teams forming Tier 1, the teams ranked 7-12 in Tier 2 and so on. Each grouping has a team from each of the six tiers, and schedules are designed for teams to play teams in similar tiers.
In addition to group games, 5A teams also play an assigned game against another team from a similar tier. Class 5A groupings do not crown a champion and all playoff qualifiers are determined by the RPI system.
Dubuque’s Senior was tied for 16th among 5A schools after posting an average RPI of 17.75 and reaching the postseason in 2019 and 2021.
Dubuque Hempstead, rated 21st overall, had an average RPI of 23.25 with one playoff appearance.
Senior was placed into Group 5 with Cedar Falls, Pleasant Valley, Linn-Mar, Davenport West and Muscatine.
Hempstead was placed in Group 3 with Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Bettendorf, Iowa City High, Davenport North and Davenport Central.
Senior and Hempstead were assigned to play each other by the IHSAA.
Western Dubuque’s grouping remains unchanged from last year. The Bobcats are once again in Class 4A District 2 with Decorah, Marion, Mason City, Waterloo East and Waverly-Shell Rock.
Dubuque Wahlert, a Class 2A semifinalist last fall, bumped up to Class 3A this season and will be joined in District 3 by Maquoketa, West Delaware, Center Point-Urbana, DeWitt Central and Independence.
Beckman Catholic and Cascade will compete in Class 1A District 5 along with Durant, Iowa City Regina, West Branch and Wilton.
Bellevue, Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley are grouped together in Class A District 4 with East Buchanan, North Cedar, North Linn, Postville and Starmont.
Week 1 of the 2023 season is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24. Schedules will be released in April.
