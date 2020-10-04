Two ranked Dubuque County teams kept their strong seasons going on Saturday during the nine-team Western Dubuque Invitational round robin tournament in Epworth, Iowa.
The Iowa Class 4A fifth-ranked Bobcats and 5A No. 10 Dubuque Senior both finished 3-1 on the day. Cascade was 2-2 overall.
Host WD (16-8) swept Tipton (21-7, 21-7) Davenport North (21-13, 21-7) and West Liberty (21-16, 21-17), but lost to Pleasant Valley (21-16, 21-19).
The Rams (16-7) earned sweeps over Tipton (21-10, 21-14) and West Branch (21-16, 21-19) and defeated Decorah in three sets (22-20, 16-21, 15-6). Senior lost to West Liberty, 22-20, 21-19. Payton Kizer led the Rams with 18 total kills, Katelyn Egan finished with 56 total assists and Emma Link had a team-high 55 digs.
The Cougars (16-6) swept Tipton (21-14, 21-17) and Davenport North (21-18, 21-17) but lost to West Liberty (21-6, 21-9) and West Branch (21-9, 13-21, 15-8). Megan Smith led Cascade with 42 total assists.
Pleasant Valley finished the overall champion at 4-0 without dropping a set.
BOYS PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Mustangs win — At Waverly, Iowa: Ryan Winger was runner-up in 15:20 to lead Dubuque Hempstead to a team title at the 19-team Steve Johnson Invitational. The Mustangs outpaced Sioux City North, 68-66.
GIRLS PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Hempstead takes 2nd — At Waverly, Iowa: Keelee Leitzen ran 18:17 to finish runner-up and lead Dubuque Hempstead (142) to a fourth-place finish at the Steve Johnson Invitational. Johnston (47) was first, followed by Linn-Mar (87) and Iowa City Liberty (131).
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
MidAmerica Nazarene 3, Clarke 0 — At Dubuque: Jan Paule made 13 saves for the Pride (2-4, 1-3 Heart of America Conference), but Nazarene scored twice in the second half to earn the win.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
St. Ambrose 8, Dubuque 1 — At Dubuque: Josh Husemann and Brady McIntyre teamed up for an 8-6 win in No. 2 doubles to put the Spartans on the board.