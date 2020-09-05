Ian Moller came within a foot of hitting a home run Friday afternoon in the 18th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
He also received a little bling at the showcase event, which included 54 of the best baseball players in the high school graduating class of 2021 and took place at the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affliate.
Moller, a 6-foot-1, 201-pound senior catcher who attends Dubuque Wahlert, accepted the Rawlings Gold Glove Award during an in-game presentation. Perfect Game ranks the Louisiana State University recruit as the No. 2 overall prospect in his graduating class, and he has been projected as a first-round pick in next summer’s Major League Baseball Draft.
Moller started for the West team, which won, 7-5. He skied a pop-up to second base in the bottom of the first inning before smoking one of the hardest-hit balls of the game — a 350-foot drive to left-centerfield that came within a foot of a home run and drove in a run to give the West a 4-2 lead.
Moller then drew a five-pitch walk in the fifth inning and struck out in the seventh. In the ninth inning, facing close friend and Miami commit Irving Carter, Moller drew another walk.
The West roster included another player with Dubuque ties. Jackson Jobe, the son of professional golfer Brandt Jobe and Dubuque native Jennifer (Lukens) Jobe, pitched the sixth inning. He allowed a leadoff single but rebounded to retire the next three batters, including two via strikeout.
The 6-2, 190-pound Jobe is the No. 15 overall prospect in the country and the No. 5-ranked righthanded pitcher. The Dallas native who now lives in Oklahoma City native is also the No. 1 prospect in the state of Oklahoma.