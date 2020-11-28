Daniyal Dzhaniyev has been looking forward to tonight since the first time he saw the United States Hockey League schedule.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ leading scorer will face his former team when USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U-17 squad visits Mystique Community Ice Center at 7:05 p.m. The Penn State University recruit spent the past two seasons with the program before aging out.
“It’s definitely going to be a lot of fun,” said Dzhaniyev, who has three goals and four points in three games. “It’s a game that’s been on my calendar for a while now. It’s just very exciting to play against your old team that you’ve been a part of for the past two years. I can’t wait to get out there.
“It’s definitely going to be a little weird playing against them. I’m sure it’s going to take the first couple of minutes of the game to get used to it.”
The 5-foot-4, 143-pound forward from Brooklyn, N.Y., tallied six goals and 11 points in 49 games with the NTDP the past two seasons. Dzhaniyev decided to play another season in the USHL before moving on to Penn State and originally went to Madison in the spring draft. The Capitols opted out of the season over COVID-19 concerns, and Dubuque selected him in a dispersal draft.
“The National Team did a lot for me,” Dzhaniyev said. “It’s not all about becoming a good player. They treated me well and helped me become the person I am today. They helped me a lot in my life, so I have nothing but thanks to them.”
Still shorthanded — After dressing only four defensemen in Monday’s 9-3 loss at Des Moines, the Saints expect to have five blueliners available tonight. They will be missing a total of six players due to coronavirus protocols.
“Health-wise, our guys have done a tremendous job since they’ve been here,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “We’re testing every week, and we’ve only had three positives. The issue is with exposures to people who have tested positive and the contact tracing.
“When you don’t have numbers, it’s tough to build a practice with some integrity every day. So, we’ve had to get a little creative in our approach.”
Thrun off to WJC — Saints defenseman Henry Thrun recently returned home to Southborough, Mass., to finish his recovery from a concussion and to prepare for USA Hockey’s training camp for the World Junior Championships in Edmonton, Alberta. The camp begins next week.
The Saints have called up affiliates list defenseman Austin Oravetz, who will be with the team at least until Thrun returns in early January. Oravetz has four goals and 13 points in 11 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 18U team.