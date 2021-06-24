Aaron Savary didn’t always have his best stuff Thursday night.
But, when he felt his command slipping a bit, the lanky right-hander found a way to reset.
Savary struck out eight and scattered seven hits in a complete-game performance to lead Iowa Class 3A No. 2-ranked Dubuque Wahlert to a 6-3 victory over rival Dubuque Senior at Petrakis Park. The teams will complete their Mississippi Valley Conference home-and-home series at 5:30 tonight at Senior.
“There were a couple of innings where I couldn’t connect with the zone, so I had to refocus on something and get locked in again,” said Savary, who improved to 4-1 and raised his season strikeout total to 47 in 36 innings of work. “When I get upset with myself, I just have to remind myself to look at something in the field — like a light pole — and get my mind clear. It’s something I’ve done for the past few years, and it seems to work pretty well for me.”
The Golden Eagles (19-6) jumped to an early 4-0 before Senior (10-15) began to claw back.
Wahlert’s Ben Freed opened the second inning with a one-out single and moved up on Luke Heying’s two-out walk. No. 9 hitter Ryan Brosius lofted a long fly ball that drifted into a two-run double to give the Eagles the first runs of the night.
“Any time you get a hit like that to bring in a couple runs early in a game, it’s just huge,” Brosius said. “You could tell everyone on the bench was up on their feet and excited after that. It gave us a good little push, for sure.”
Jared Walter led off the bottom of the third with his third home run of the season to stretch the lead to 3-0. After Savary reached on a bunt single, Freed came up with a two-out double to right field to score the eventual difference-making run.
Senior got on the board in the third after Ben Gourley reached on a one-out hit batsman and Kobe Meyer beat out an infield grounder for a base hit. Alex Reavell drove in a run with another infield single, and Meyer scored on an errant pickoff attempt.
But, with runners on second and third, Savary struck out the final two batters of the inning to preserve the two-run cushion.
“Credit to the guys for sticking around, because we could have easily put our heads down when we fell behind early,” Senior coach Andrew Reese said. “We kept fighting. We could use one or two timely hits right now, but it seems like we’re hitting a lot of balls directly at people.
“We have our chances, and we’re hitting the ball hard. At some point, it’s going to start rolling for us.”
In the fourth, Senior got within a run. Gavin Guns singled to right, and Ray Schlosser doubled down the left-field line. Guns scored on a wild pitch, but the Rams stranded the potential tying run at third.
Wahlert tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning. Walter led off with an infield single and scored on Savary’s towering triple to the power alley in left. The sixth run came across when Jack Walsh reached on an error.
“We always feel pretty confident when we have Savary on the mound,” Walter said. “It was just a matter of scoring a few runs ourselves. When we got a few runs early, the momentum shifted to our side.
“It’s a big win for us. Hopefully, it gives us a little more confidence going into (tonight’s) game.”
Wahlert will have an opportunity to win the city championship with a victory tonight. The Eagles split with Hempstead — earning a 5-3 victory on June 1 but falling by the same score the following night at Petrakis.
Hempstead and Senior split their intracity series a week later. The Mustangs took the opener, 8-4, on June 7, but Senior rebounded for an 11-4 decision the next night.
Senior and Wahlert have settled for series splits in five of the past six seasons. The lone exception came last summer, when they played a doubleheader. Wahlert won the first game, 13-5, but the teams had to settle for a 13-13 tie when darkness at Senior prompted the game to end early.