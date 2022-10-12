Mikey Burchill, Trevor Taulien and James Reeder enjoyed quite the homecoming on Friday night.
More importantly, they helped the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a key early season, confidence-building victory over the three-time defending USHL Eastern Conference champion Chicago Steel in Geneva, Ill. All three played youth hockey in the Chicagoland area, as did Noah Powell, who missed the game due to injury.
“It was a huge win for us, because, obviously, Chicago is a very good team and you have to play your best to beat them,” said Burchill, a second-year forward and University of Massachusetts recruit from Mundelein, Ill., who scored his first goal of the season in the 6-4 victory. “We had a great week in practice leading up to it. The boys were competing hard against each other all week, and that carried over to the game. Our bench was the best it’s been all year, and we played with confidence that we could win that game.
“We needed a win like that, because it showed the work we’re putting in in practice is paying off. It pointed us in the right direction, and, hopefully, it sends us on a nice little winning spree.”
The Saints welcome every positive result and any taste of home during a daily grind that began in early September and will last through the end of this month. They’ve been making daily commutes to Madison, Wis., for practice while Mystique Community Ice Center undergoes extensive renovations.
Taulien, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-shot defenseman from Crystal Lake, Ill., played dozens of times at nearby Fox Valley Ice Area while growing up. But Friday marked the first USHL game in that building for the 19-year-old veteran who previously played in the North American Hockey League.
It felt good to have a cheering section, even on a rival’s turf.
“It’s pretty cool to be back in town and play in front of a bunch of friends and family, but it’s even better to beat a really good team and get a win the team really needed,” said Taulien, a Ferris State University recruit. “We came together and followed the game plan, and that game showed us that, if we continue to work in practice and follow the game plan the coaches put out for us, we can become a really good team and go far this season.
“We’re going to be even better when we get through these two months and get back into our home rink.”
In beating Chicago, the Saints leveled their record at 2-2-0 and stopped a two-game losing streak. That included a lack-luster performance in their previous outing against Madison.
“It was a huge confidence-booster, especially after that loss to Madison, to go on the road and beat one of the top teams in the USHL,” said Reeder, a rookie forward from Glenview, Ill., and a University of Denver recruit. “Growing up around Chicago, you always hear about how good the Steel are, so to be able to beat them the first time you play them is huge. The important thing is building off this, having another great week of practice and playing well (Saturday night) in Des Moines.”
