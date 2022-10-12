Mikey Burchill.jpg

Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Mikey Burchill scored a key goal Friday in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Steel.

 Hickling Images

Mikey Burchill, Trevor Taulien and James Reeder enjoyed quite the homecoming on Friday night.

More importantly, they helped the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a key early season, confidence-building victory over the three-time defending USHL Eastern Conference champion Chicago Steel in Geneva, Ill. All three played youth hockey in the Chicagoland area, as did Noah Powell, who missed the game due to injury.

