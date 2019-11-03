PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — No matter who’s lining up on the other side, home or away, in the Wisconsin Conference, expect a dog-fight on the gridiron.
UW-Platteville ran into one on Saturday against UW-Oshkosh. And despite a well-played game on the Pioneers’ part, the Titans did just enough.
UW-O quarterback Kobe Berghammer connected with Peter MacCudden on a 10-yard touchdown with 18 seconds remaining as the Titans upset No. 13 UW-Platteville, 24-20, at Pioneer Stadium.
The loss may put a new spin on a Pioneers season that was looking as though it might end in their second trip to the NCAA Division III playoffs. Platteville (6-2, 3-2 WIAC) did just about everything right in the game, with Colin Schuetz’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Brandt Stare putting the Pioneers up, 20-17, with under 2 minutes to go in the game.
The Titans (6-2, 4-1) answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ate up 1:34 on the clock for the game-winning score and then denied Schuetz’s desperation Hail Mary heave as time expired to walk off the victors.
The win means Oshkosh leapfrogs Platteville in the WIAC standings for second place in a division that routinely only sends two teams to the 32-team playoffs.
“The unfortunate situation of losing the football game is I thought our defense played well. We just didn’t make a play at the end,” said UW-P coach Mike Emendorfer. “Oshkosh is a great program. We’ve had a lot of these games that come down to the wire. That’s the exciting thing about this league.
“It’s also the unfortunate thing. You get to play some great competition and you have to tip your hat to Oshkosh.”
In a typical top-tiered WIAC test, this was a close one throughout. Neither team led by more than a possession throughout the entire contest, playing to a 10-10 draw by halftime and the Pioneers taking a 13-10 lead into the fourth quarter.
Four plays into the final frame, Berghammer threaded a 40-yard TD to Jimmy DuVal to give the Titans a 17-13 lead with 13:42 to go. Both teams’ defenses tightened up over the next 7 minutes, with the Pioneers starting their second-to-last drive with 6:40 remaining. Schuetz was a perfect 7-for-7 as he marched his team 58 yards down the field for a score and ate up 4:43 over nine plays.
“It’s a tough one,” said Platteville receiver Tyler Knigge, who finished with five receptions for 58 yards, including two key catches on the Pioneers’ final scoring drive. “This is probably one of the closest games I’ve ever played in and what was at stake means a lot. We’ve all worked really hard on this team, and there’s something about this team. We’re really close, so this one hurts, but we’re going to get past it and move on to next week.”
There was just too much time left for the Titans to rally. Starting at their own 25, Berghammer connected with Justin Kasubosk on third-and-6 for a 26-yard completion that set Oshkosh up in Platteville territory. He then threw a 22-yard strike to Mitchell Gerend to put the Titans into field goal range at the Pioneer 23.
Beghammer and MacCudden traded rushes to set the Titans up at first-and-goal from the 10, and a play later they hooked up for the game-winner with MacCudden finding space on the left side of the end zone.
Schuetz finished 20 of 33 for 191 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions and led the Pioneers with 66 rushing yards on 18 carries. Berghammer had 174 yards passing with two TDs against two interceptions and 114 yards rushing.
There’s a chance Platteville can regain its footing in the WIAC standings with two weeks left. The Pioneers host UW-Stevens Point next week and wrap up the season at UW-River Falls.
There’s no doubt this one stings, though. The worst part is that UW-P feels it put up a strong game but came up short.
“They just executed in the last 2 minutes and unfortunately we didn’t come up with a play,” Emendorfer said. “I told the team we have three choices: We can lay down, we can cover up or we can come out fighting the next two weeks.”