EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Stockton had been building to Friday night all season.
The Blackhawks finally put everything together, and there wasn’t much rival East Dubuque could do to slow it down in the Warriors’ only home game this spring on their actual home field.
Jason Hermann carried 17 times for 116 yards and a touchdown, while Andrew Haas added 62 yards on 14 carries with two scores as Stockton blasted East Dubuque, 40-6, at East Dubuque Elementary School.
“The whole team played really well, and this is probably the first game that we really put together,” Hermann said. “I think it was building up to this. People were doubting this, but we knew that we were just steps away from having a complete game. That’s what we did tonight and I’m proud of everyone.”
Hunter Hille added 60 yards on seven carries as the Blackhawks (2-3) rolled up 315 yards rushing against an East Dubuque (1-4) defense that tired in the fourth quarter and saw a 20-6 deficit balloon into a blowout after a 20-point quarter by Stockton.
“There was a point growing up, that if you played for Coach O’Boyle and had the passion for the game, the dream was to come back to town and coach football,” said Stockton coach Matt Leitzen, who played quarterback and split end for the Blackhawks and graduated in 1996. “It’s special. There’s a lot of Stockton guys on our staff, and when you wear that home jersey you’ve got that pride. I love the job and love the kids.”
The Warriors were without starting quarterback Sam Bowman, who broke his fibula last week in Freeport. Sophomore Parker Shireman completed 12 of 21 passes for 132 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
“We got hit with the injury bug,” East Dubuque coach Joe Edler said. “It was back to the drawing boards and figuring out who was going to be put where. Shifted people around and I give the kids credit, it’s not easy shifting things around in three days.”
After opening with a punt, the Warriors notched an early turnover when lineman Gabe Hilby recovered a fumble on a QB keeper by Caleb Mammoser on Stockton’s first offensive play. But the Warriors could do nothing with it, and the Blackhawks found paydirt on their next possession.
Stockton traveled 58 yards in just under 3 minutes, and on a fourth-and-10 at the ED 11, Mammoser found an open Austin Chumbler on an out pattern for the TD pass and a 6-0 lead at the 5:11 mark.
It took Stockton just 1:37 of game clock to add to its lead. When the Warriors went three-and-out, a muffed snap on the punt set up the Blackhawks at the ED 10-yard line. On the next play, Haas darted into the end zone, and Hermann tacked on the two-point run, to make it 14-0 with 3:34 left in the first quarter.
“Our defense is killer,” Hermann said. “It’s fun to watch, and seeing that excitement on the field coming over on offense, it’s a sweet deal.”
The next three series ended in failed fourth-down attempts. The Warriors came up short on a fourth-and-6 at their own 45, and then the Blackhawks faced a fourth-and-7 at the ED 12 and came up inches short on a completed pass from Mammoser to Ian Broshous. On a fourth-and-1 at their own 25, Shireman was stuffed on a QB keeper for a loss of 2 yards.
Stockton took advantage of the short field — with the aid of a pass interference penalty on third down — as Hermann rushed for a 4-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 20-0 with 2:48 until halftime.
“I challenged the line,” Leitzen said. “I told them that we are running the football until we score. They really owned that and were able to punch them in, with a few there in the fourth quarter. All the credit goes to our line.”
East Dubuque answered with easily its best drive of the half, traveling 66 yards in 2:35. Shireman hit Dawson Feyen on a swing pass for 20 yards to open the drive, then Shireman found Ben Tressel over the middle for 33 yards down to the Stockton 5 with 9.1 seconds remaining.
After a spike to stop the clock, Shireman lasered a TD pass to Zach Freiburger with 5 seconds left to cut the deficit to 20-6 at the break.
“Our guys played hard,” Edler said. “But we’ve got some things to work on.”
Three rushing touchdowns in the final quarter by Haas, Ian Broshous and Ashton Davis put the exclamation mark on a strong performance from the Blackhawks.
“Everyone got to eat tonight, get in the end zone and cross that goal line,” Hermann said. “It’s unpredictable. We have four or five guys that can take it to the house and the three senior backs, we’re dangerous back there.”