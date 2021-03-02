WAVERLY, Iowa — Garrett Baumhover and Dylan Johnson might be leading the charge, but Western Dubuque’s team effort all season has made one thing perfectly clear.
The Bobcats are back, baby.
Baumhover scored 19 points and Johnson added 12, while Nick Bryant finished with 11 and Carson Schute chipped in 10 as the Class 3A No. 7-ranked Bobcats used team ball and left little doubt in a 58-42 victory over Decorah on Monday night in the 3A Substate 3 championship game at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
“It starts with the guys on the bench,” Baumhover said. “They’re always cheering us on and pushing us at practice. It’s a team, and everything we do is together. Tonight, this win and this season, we’ve done it together.”
Western Dubuque (18-4) clinched its fourth trip to the Iowa state tournament in program history, and first since a runner-up finish in 2012. The Bobcats have to wait to find out who they will play in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 9. Two more 3A substate finals are tonight.
“It’s crazy, you have no idea,” Johnson said. “Words can’t explain how I’m feeling right now. I’m just taking it all in. This is what we’ve been working for all season.”
The teams went back-and-forth throughout most of the first half. Johnson’s free throws gave the Bobcats their first lead, 5-3, at the 6:12 mark, but the Vikings (17-7) answered with a 4-0 run. WD took the advantage on a trey from Johnson and Baumhover’s runner in the lane for a 12-10 lead to end the first quarter.
“The kids did a great job. They’re happy,” WD coach Wayne Cusick said. “They played like they wanted it. They defended, made shots and you knew it was going to come down to who wanted it more. These guys worked all season for this and earned it.”
Both teams continued grinding in the second quarter, as Bryant’s floater gave WD the lead back, then Charles Robinson’s triple handed the edge back to Decorah. When Baumhover sank free throws for the lead, Jacob Pipho’s jumper handed the Vikings a 19-18 lead with 1:50 until halftime.
“We always talk about how when you get a lead, build on it,” Cusick said. “We made our push and took the lead at halftime, and the guys did a great job of that in the second half. The seniors showed composure, got done what we had to get done, and now we have to go prove it again in a different arena.”
The Bobcats responded with an 8-0 run to close the half. Baumhover first found Schute on the baseline for an open trey, then the senior point guard snatched a steal and converted the layup in traffic. Johnson’s deep 3 at the top of the key closed the spurt and had the Bobcats up, 26-19, heading into the locker room for the break.
“We were doing everything we could to win tonight,” Baumhover said. “We did what we had to do. It’s an awesome moment, and we weren’t going to let anything happen to take it away from us.”
Baumhover’s free throws opened the third quarter, and Tommy DeSollar’s acrobatic score in the paint pushed the lead to double digits for the first time at 32-22 at the 5-minute mark. Johnson scored inside, then Bryant added a runner to extend the lead to 38-25 with 3:11 left in the period. A junior guard, Bryant added a spin move in the paint in the closing seconds for a 42-29 advantage.
“We’ve had role players step up as needed, and that’s really helped us,” Johnson said. “Everyone on this team has helped us get here. We kept up the energy, kept up the defense, and kept the foot on the gas.”
WD never gave the Vikings much of a chance in the fourth quarter. Schute’s trey made it 47-31 with 6:20 to play, and when Decorah went on a 5-0 run to creep back in, Bryant’s runner and a pair of buckets from Baumhover closed the door quickly to lock up the Bobcats’ goal of getting back to The Well.
“It’s been since 2012, and it’s great to bring it home for the community,” Baumhover said. “We want to go down and play at The Well. We’re going to keep this thing going.”