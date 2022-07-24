Casey Bryant thought the Western Dubuque baseball team had a chance to make a deep tournament run when he saw the group for the first time in preseason workouts.

After the Bobcats earned a doubleheader split with defending Iowa Class 4A state champion Pleasant Valley on May 23, he almost expected it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.