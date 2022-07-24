Casey Bryant thought the Western Dubuque baseball team had a chance to make a deep tournament run when he saw the group for the first time in preseason workouts.
After the Bobcats earned a doubleheader split with defending Iowa Class 4A state champion Pleasant Valley on May 23, he almost expected it.
Coming off a sub-.500 season that had them unranked in the first coaches’ poll, the Bobcats quickly established themselves as a contender while playing the toughest schedule of any Class 3A team in the state.
And, on Friday night, they erased any doubt about their status among the state’s elite when they defeated perennial power Davenport Assumption, 7-1, in the state championship game at Duane Banks Stadium on the University of Iowa campus.
Western Dubuque finished 32-11 and won the program’s first state title in six trips to the summer state tournament — all since 2005 and all under Bryant.
“Coach (Jesse) Lawler and I talked frequently early in the year, and we actually saw a lot of signs that we were going to be a very good team,” said Bryant, who owns a 562-317 career record in 23 seasons with the Bobcats. “We won our first five games, which we probably should have, but we saw that Pleasant Valley doubleheader as a real measuring stick for us. Their ace beat us the first game, but we hammered their next-best guy in the second game, and they ended up winning a pretty tough (Mississippi Athletic) Conference.
“On the way home, we knew we had some special pieces and that we were capable of doing something like this. We knew we had a gauntlet of a schedule and playing in the (Mississippi) Valley (Conference) would only sharpen us for the tournament … if we didn’t let it beat us. It paid off for us, and we were right about what we thought this team could accomplish.”
Western Dubuque finished a modest 17-19 and lost in the second round of the substate tournament last summer. That only prompted the Bobcats to put in extra work before reporting for offseason team workouts.
It didn’t hurt that a pair of potent bats joined the mix.
Garrett Kadolph, a power-hitting first baseman and colorful character who helped Dubuque Wahlert reach the state championship game in 2021, transferred to Western Dubuque for his senior year and ended up leading the team in hitting. And Brett Harris showed he belonged at the varsity level while just an eighth grader.
Both batted in the heart of the lineup — Harris in the No. 3 spot and Kadolph in the No. 5 spot — and solidified a group that finished with nine regulars batting above .300.
“It’s an awesome feeling to win a state championship, especially playing for my dad, but it means even more because this is such a great group of kids who worked so hard in the offseason to prepare for this,” said senior shortstop Nick Bryant, Casey’s son. “We knew we had a pretty good team in the preseason, but then Brett and Garrett came in and were just hitting the crap out of the ball. They made our lineup so much deeper.
“When you start out 14-1 like we did, it’s kind of an eye-opener and you start to think about the possibilities. We thought we had a pretty good shot at making it to state, but we just had to keep playing solid baseball.”
The Bobcats lost four in a row in late June and went 3-6 in their final nine games before the tournament. But those losses came at the hands of traditionally strong programs Iowa City High, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Dubuque Wahlert, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City West and after the Bobcats had already solidified themselves as the top seed in their substate.
Western Dubuque regrouped and beat Crestwood, Benton Community and Clear Creek-Amana by a combined 22-3 in the postseason to earn the program’s sixth state tournament berth and first since back-to-back appearances in 2018-19.
“Fortunately, we had a pretty good substate draw, so we knew we’d have an opportunity to make it to state,” Casey Bryant said. “But it’s a whole new tournament when you get down here. It’s a matter of getting hot offensively and hitting the ball solidly against some pretty good pitching. Fortunately, we did that.”
The Bobcats had to come from behind to beat Winterset, 4-3, on a two-out, two-run walk-off double from Kadolph in the quarterfinals. They came from behind again to take out Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9-6, in the semifinals on Bryn Vantiger’s go-ahead two-out, two-run double in the fifth inning.
You could sense something brewing. And so could Bobcat Nation, the intimidating student section that filled Banks Stadium.
“Every game down here, it got bigger and bigger and more fans kept coming,” Nick Bryant said. “Bobcat Nation supported us the whole time, and they made a huge difference.”
The Bobcats’ most convincing victory at state came against a heavily favored Assumption team in the championship game.
The Knights outscored their opponents, 75-10, during a seven-game winning streak prior to the state championship game. And they beat their five previous postseason opponents by a combined 55-5.
“Assumption run-ruled every team they played in the tournament, but we knew if we could play them close, it would put the pressure on them and we’d have a really good chance at winning,” said senior pitcher/third baseman Tucker Nauman, who led the Bobcats with a .500 average (4-for-8) in Iowa City. “We came out, the bats got hot right away, Isaac did what he’s done all year, and the rest is history.”
Isaac Then, a junior left-hander, shook off a sub-par start in the quarterfinals to dominate Assumption. He struck out nine and allowed just two hits and one unearned run in a complete-game victory Friday night to improve to 8-0 — with all eight wins coming against ranked teams. Then finished with 17 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings and went 3-for-9 with a two-run home run against Sergeant Bluff-Luton to win the all-class Tournament MVP Award sponsored by Iowa Beef.
The Bobcats never flinched at any point during their postseason run, thanks to a senior-laden roster that included lineup regulars Bryant, Jack Clemens, Nauman, Kadolph, Nathan Roling and Vantiger, along with Ryker Staudenmaier, Zach Gehl and Hunter Overton.
Even their left fielder, who has yet to attend a high school class, appeared calm throughout the tournament.
Harris, the youngest starter in the lineup by two graduating classes, added to his family’s recent haul of championships by going 3-for-7 with four walks, a hit batsman and an RBI at state.
His older brother, Calvin, led the Western Dubuque football team to a state championship as a senior in 2019 and earned all-tournament accolades in helping the University of Mississippi win the College World Series last month in Omaha. In the past calendar year, Maddie Harris played pivotal roles in Western Dubuque winning state softball and volleyball championships.
“The thing I took away from watching them win championships is they always just looked so comfortable in those situations on the big stage,” Brett Harris said. “They were always able to stay calm and never let pressure get to them, no matter what the situation was.
“I honestly don’t get really nervous in a big situation. It’s easier to stay calm when all of your focus is on doing what’s best for your team.”
And, oh, what a team they became.
