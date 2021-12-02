Quentin Shields scored 22 points, Kyle Tuma added 19 and NCAA Division III No. 4-ranked UW-Platteville continued its undefeated start to the season with a 73-67 victory over UW-La Crosse on Wednesday in La Crosse, Wis.
Justin Stovall had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers, who improved to 8-0, 1-0 in the WIAC.
Dubuque 66, Buena Vista 51 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Peter Ragen finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, Dylan Anderson added 14 points and Sam Kilburg 11, and the Spartans (4-3, 1-1 American Rivers Conference) rolled to victory.
Coe 73, Loras 64 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Declan Ciurlik scored 14 points and Ali Sabet had 10 to pace Loras (5-1, 1-1 A-R-C) in a road loss against the Kohawks. Dubuque Wahlert grad Cael Schmitt scored 14 points for Coe.
Clarke 77, Graceland 74 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Keith Johnson scored 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Jordan Lake had 16 points and six assists as the Pride (5-5, 1-1 Heart of America Conference) edged Graceland.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 60, Graceland 53 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Taylor Haase scored 11 points off the bench, Tina Ubl and Nicole McDermott added 10 apiece, and the NAIA No. 18-ranked Pride (8-2, 2-0 Heart) beat Graceland.
Loras 64, Coe 52 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sami Martin had a game-high 20 points to go along with 11 rebounds, and Cierra Bachman added 19 points as the Duhawks (4-2, 1-1 A-R-C) beat the Kohawks.
Buena Vista 76, Dubuque 67 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Tabria Thomas and Lauren Livingston scored 19 points each, but the Spartans (4-2, 0-2 A-R-C) were outscored, 43-21, in the second half of a road loss.
UW-Platteville 64, UW-La Crosse 48 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Taylor Gilbert added 11 points as the Pioneers (5-3, 1-0 WIAC) routed the Eagles.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Galena 51, Durand 13 — At Durand, Ill.: Ethan Hefel went off for 22 points, Connor Glasgow added 10, and the Pirates overpowered Durand.
Lanark Eastland 46, Stockton 43 — At Stockton, Ill.: Caleb Mammoser scored 14 points and Dustin Oppold had 12 as the Blackhawks lost to Eastland.
Scales Mound 84, Orangeville 35 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 21 points, Collin Fosler added 16 and Charlie Wiegel 11, and the Hornets routed the Broncos on Tuesday.
Springville 75, Bellevue Marquette 60 — At Springville, Iowa: Kannon Stills had 16 points and Caden Kettman added 14 in the Mohawks’ road loss to the Orioles on Tuesday.
Highland 57, Iowa-Grant 55 — At Livingston, Wis.: Ashton Schmitz led four Panthers in double figures with 14 points, but Iowa-Grant lost to Highland.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
River Ridge/Scales Mound 44, Dakota 25 — At Dakota, Ill.: Sydney Driscoll scored 14 points and Annie Werner added 10 as River Ridge/Scales Mound overwhelmed Dakota.
Warren 37, Milledgeville 29 — At Warren, Ill.: Katie Lozada scored 16 points and Addy Bohnsack chipped in 12 as the Warriors beat the Missiles.
Monticello 43, Bellevue 37 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Mariah Hueneke scored 17 points to lead all scorers in the Comets’ home loss to the Panthers on Tuesday night.
PREP WRESTLING
Mineral Point 61, River Valley 15 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Roen Carey (113 pounds), Trapper Nafzger (132), Tarrin Riley (138), Hayden Bakken (160) and Mac Busser (220) won by fall in the Pointers’win on Tuesday night.
BOYS SWIMMING
Platteville co-op 6th — At Lake Geneva, Wis.: The quartet of Titus Wunderlin, Bryce Wunderlin, Clement Duve and Owen Fritz finished second in the 200 freestyle relay to help Platteville/Lancaster to a fifth-place finish at the SLC Swim Relays. The same group placed third in the 100 free and 400 breaststroke relays.