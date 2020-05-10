Emily Snyder treats every swimming and diving season as its own entity.
But, in the back of her mind, she began thinking about the fall of 2020 a few years ago, because her 22nd season as Dubuque Wahlert’s head coach will include a whole new dynamic.
Snyder’s daughter, Kelly, has been an unofficial member of the team since the moment she entered this world as the Golden Eagles’ “team baby.” Kelly gradually worked her way up to become an on-deck timer, a runner during meets and a part-time team manager while participating in club swimming herself.
Finally, when she enrolls as a freshman at Dyersville Beckman this fall, Kelly will have the opportunity to fulfill a long-time goal and swim for her mother as a full-fledged member of the Eagles. On the official team roster, her name will move from the support staff to the athletes.
“She’s grown up with the program so it’s pretty much in her blood already, and it’s something she’s wanted to do for a long, long time,” Emily said. “So, I’m really excited for her. The important thing for me is understanding when to be her coach and when to be her mom.”
To that end, Emily has asked for plenty of advice over the past few seasons while preparing for this season. During meets, as well as at national coaches conferences, she has sought the best approach to coaching her own child.
“The most consistent advice I’ve heard is to use the car ride home to be her mom and not her coach,” Emily said. “The fact that we live in Dyersville and that car ride home is a little longer will give me a pretty good opportunity to switch hats and just be her mom.
“I know Kelly’s not going to like all the workouts. She’s not going to like all the dryland training. A lot of girls don’t like it. But, as a coach, you don’t always do what the athletes like; you do what’s best for them in the long run. The mom side has to be supportive and understanding.”
Emily has coached Kelly in the past as part of the Dubuque Community Y club program, so both have an idea of what they’re getting themselves into. And Kelly has been around the Eagles’ program enough to know that her mom can be demanding of her athletes.
So, Kelly doesn’t expect her mother to treat her any differently than the other members of the team when Wahlert hits the water at San Jose Pool later this summer for the first practice session.
“I know that swimming in high school is a lot more intense than swimming club, so I know it’s going to be a lot different than when she coached me at the Y,” said Kelly, who has been swimming competitively since age 6. “But my mom knows what I’m capable of, and I know she’s going to push me to the best of my abilities — and maybe a little bit further — like she does with all of her swimmers. It helps that I know all the girls already, even the incoming freshmen.
“What’s nice is, in swimming, there isn’t favoritism. Your times tell you how good you are, and if my times aren’t good enough, they’re not good enough. I’ll just have to work harder to make sure they are good enough.”
In a way, those times will make Emily’s job a little easier when she fills out her lineup cards this fall. Unlike many other sports, swimming is objective, and coaches rely more on data to decide lineups.
The Eagles expect to return a loaded roster while trying to win their fifth consecutive city championship. So, Kelly will have to race her way into her opportunities.
“Just like track, we have the benefit of a clock, which takes the guessing game out of it,” Emily said. “There are a few wrinkles — like who performs well in relays and who tapers well at the end of a season better. But, in timed sports, it’s what the clock says. We coach them all to the best of our ability, but it still comes down to how the athletes perform.”
Swimming has been a family affair for the Snyder family for years. Emily’s husband, Brian, is a well-respected official who oversees the timing system and results for all three city schools. The couple has two daughters, Kelly and Molly, who will be a freshman during Kelly’s senior year of high school and also hopes to swim for Wahlert.
Because it doesn’t have its own swim team, Beckman swimmers have a cooperative agreement to swim with Wahlert. A similar arrangement provided a team for Bellevue Marquette standout Tori Michel for the past four seasons.
This season will be slightly different for Emily. But her approach to coaching won’t change.
“Like I tell all of my athletes, this is their season and not mine,” Emily said. “I have many wonderful memories of my high school and college swimming days. As a coach I play a small role in what I hope is a wonderful high school experience for all of them. But it’s important for them to have their own memories.”