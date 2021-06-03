Dubuque Hempstead’s Morgan Hawkins and Edgewood-Colesburg’s Maddy Streicher closed out their stellar prep careers at the final rounds of the Iowa state meets on Wednesday.
While the seniors were hoping for more, both claimed top-five medals against the toughest competition in the state.
Hawkins closed with a two-round total of 71-74—145 to place fifth at the Class 4A meet at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny, eight strokes back of champion Shannyn Vogler from Bettendorf.
“Overall, I’m happy where I finished,” Hawkins said. “Obviously, (Tuesday) was a great day and today wasn’t as great. But if you told me three weeks ago that I’d shoot a 71 and 74 at state golf, I’d have told you that you were crazy. So looking at it overall, I’m pretty content with how I shot and how I did.”
Streicher ended with a 77-79—156 to finish runner-up at the Class 1A meet at Ames Golf & Country Club, just 2 strokes shy of champ Greenlee Smock from Lynnville-Sully. The two entered the final round tied, but Smock got out in front early on Wednesday before Streicher’s rally fell short.
“I had a lot of ground to make up toward the end,” Streicher said. “I was 4 strokes back with three to play. I’m really glad I was able to pull my game together for the last three holes.”
Hawkins closed her career with state finishes of 15th, 26th and fifth place. Streicher claimed finishes of 25th, fifth and second place.
“I like how I ended,” Hawkins said. “I think every year I got better and better, and this was the icing on the cake. I had a solid senior season with placing well at state and getting better every meet, and that’s all I really wanted.”
Both players will continue their careers in the American Rivers Conference, with Hawkins at the University of Dubuque and Streicher at Simpson.
“I was definitely hoping for a better finish, but I can’t really complain with a runner-up,” Streicher said. “I’m just glad to be on the golf course and finishing my career at state. I just want to give a big thank you to all of my teammates, my family and definitely my coach.”
Also in Class 4A, Western Dubuque shot 27 strokes better than it did in the opening round to make a move up the team leaderboard, finishing sixth out of 10 teams with a 360-333—693. West Des Moines Valley (604) won the title.
McKenna Stackis led the Bobcats in 16th place with a consistent 78-78—156. Hannah Fangmann closed her career, and third trip to state, in a tie for 26th place with a 91-79—170, while Gabi Fagerlind and Addy Jones tied for 35th with 184s.
Dubuque Wahlert finished fourth at the Class 3A meet at River Valley Golf Course in Adel, closing with a two-round total of 386-364—750. Washington ran away with the team title with a 675. West Delaware placed fifth.
Sophomore Katelyn Vaassen led the Golden Eagles in a tie for seventh place with an 86-80—166. Anna Kalb tied for 16th with a 92-91—183, and Ava Kalb was 26th with a 100-90—190. Julia Busch tied for 52nd place with a 216.
“The girls did an awesome job,” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said. “The girls dropped 22 strokes off our first-round score. Just some great shooting. All the girls did great. Their attitudes were great and they stuck together. Katelyn was playing with some of the best in the state and didn’t blink. That says a lot about her mental toughness. I couldn’t be prouder.”