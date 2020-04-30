Kalle Larsson’s impact on the Dubuque Fighting Saints has been especially evident in the last week, as the United States Hockey League rolled out its postseason awards.
On Wednesday, he took his own turn.
Larsson collected the Saints’ league-leading 10th major award in seven days when the USHL named him its general manager of the year.
“It’s obviously very humbling, because it’s voted on by your peers, but the team’s success always trumps an individual award like that,” Larsson said. “The most important thing is we put a good product on the ice for the fans. The award itself is a credit to the scouts, our coaching staff and everyone involved in hockey ops, because it really is a group effort.
“It’s like I say every year at the draft. I’m the one pressing the buttons, but there are so many other people behind the scenes who contribute to it. I look at this as a Dubuque Fighting Saints award and not something for myself. I’m proud of it, but it wouldn’t happen without all of the people around me being so supportive.”
Larsson said the support starts at the top, with Northern Lights Hockey, LLC, managing partner Brad Kwong.
“Brad gives us the tools to be competitive every year,” Larsson said. “It makes your job so much easier and so much more enjoyable when you have the kind of support I have. Across the board.”
The Saints posted a 33-13-2 record for second place in the USHL behind only Chicago (41-7-1) in a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. It marked the second-highest winning percentage (.708) in the 10 seasons since Dubuque returned to the USHL.
Larson didn’t have to make many moves after the team selected its 23-man roster in September. The Saints used a league-low 28 players, including affiliates, this season. Chicago used the second-fewest at 32, and the league average was 38.5, while seven teams used 40 or more players this season.
Larsson joined an elite list of Dubuque recipients of the award, which dates to the 1982-83 season. Jack Barzee won the inaugural award, Cary Eades shared the award in 1991-92, and Jim Montgomery received the honor twice after leading the Saints to Clark Cup championships in 2010-11 and again in 2012-13.
“Kalle has worked tirelessly to scout, evaluate and recruit the top-tier talent we’ve been fortunate to have in Dubuque these past few years,” Kwong said. “Having been recognized by the entire hockey industry as a great evaluator of talent, an excellent administrator and a trusted ally amongst the GMs in our league, he does it all with a sincere humility and without a need for fanfare or publicity. For that he has earned much respect. This is a well-deserved award for Kalle.”
Larsson joined the Saints organization in August 2015 as the director of player personnel and earned a promotion to general manager two years later. He oversees current and future Saints rosters and serves as the USHL’s general manager chair.
“This award has been a long time coming, because he’s been relentless in building this team. These things don’t happen overnight,” said Dubuque’s Oliver David, the USHL Coach of the Year. “It speaks to Kalle’s work ethic in general and the amount of time and energy he puts into trying to get it right. This year was the culmination of a couple of drafts, players coming up from our affiliates list, and us having the most returners that we’ve had in the last three years. All of those things add up and lead to the kind of results we had this season.”
Larsson became the Saints’ 10th award winner in the past week. Riese Gaber led the awards haul by earning first-team all-USHL, Player of the Year and Forward of the Year accolades. Erik Portillo claimed first-team all-USHL and Goaltender of the Year accolades.
Dylan Jackson made the second team, and Ty Jackson and Braden Doyle earned third-team recognition. On Monday, David became Dubuque’s first-ever recipient of the Coach of the Year award.
“It’s a testament to this group of players and how they bought into everything and how good our coaches are at developing players,” Larsson said. “We had a good team, and obviously that was recognized by the general managers around the league. This was one of the best teams we’ve had in Dubuque, and all those guys are deserving of those awards.”