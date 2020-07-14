CASCADE, Iowa — With two outs left to work with, Cascade finally found a clutch hit.
With it came a rally and extra innings. The rally was even more dramatic the second time.
Devin Simon’s sacrifice fly drove in the tying run in the seventh inning, and the Cougars used aggressive baserunning to knot the score again in the ninth after being down to their final strike.
Sydney Weber, who played a key role in each of the Cougars’ rallies, drove in the winning run on a fielder’s choice in the 11th inning, sending Cascade past North Cedar, 5-4, in an Iowa Class 2A Region 7 first-round game at Cascade High School.
“We really didn’t start off the best. We could have backed down, but we stuck through it and fought to the end,” said Weber, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup. “The game obviously lasted 11 innings, but we never backed down.”
Cascade (5-8), which advanced to play at No. 7 Jesup in Wednesday’s quarterfinal, managed five baserunners over the first five innings, but couldn’t find a clutch hit to drive the runner in.
Carly Meier and Jenna Syring drove in runs in the fourth inning for North Cedar, which added a run on Syring’s fielder’s choice in the top of the sixth and took a 3-0 lead into the bottom half.
The Cougars’ clutch hits finally started falling there.
Claudia Noonan opened the rally, singling with one out before stealing second and scoring on a two-out error. In the seventh, Julia Ludwig singled with one out and scored as Weber lined a triple down the left-field line. Simon’s sacrifice fly sent the game into extra innings.
“I think it was just determination and that fight to want to win,” Cascade coach Sonya McCormick said. “We kind of struggled here and there with finishing games and I just think tonight they knew that this could be their last game.”
Simon pitched eight innings for the Cougars, allowing nine hits with four walks and six strikeouts.
Alyssa Lux relieved Simon with two on and nobody out in the ninth and nearly got out of the inning unscathed after the runners moved to second and third with nobody out.
Lux got a popout on the infield for the first out, the lead runner was thrown out at home on another wild pitch before Meier doubled home the go-ahead run.
The Cougars were at their best with their backs against the wall, though.
Down to the final strike, Weber doubled to spark another rally. Simon was hit by a pitch and Noonan beat out a slow roller to short. Weber, though, never stopped running after rounding third and came all the way across with the tying run.
“Two outs, two strikes, I was like, I can’t lose this game for us. I knew I had to put the ball in play,” Weber said.
Gehl struck out to open the 11th, but reached on a dropped third strike. Ludwig dropped down a perfect sac bunt and Gehl took third on a wild pitch.
Weber finally ended the game, bouncing back to the pitcher, who threw to first for the second out as Gehl scampered home.
“This is the most I’ve seen them want it all year long,” McCormick said. “It took every single person and every single person in that dugout did their job tonight.”