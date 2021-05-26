Brock Booth and two relievers turned in dominant pitching performances Tuesday afternoon to lead the Dubuque Hempstead baseball team to a 5-1 victory over Davenport North at Dick Core Field.
Booth struck out five, walked three and allowed one run on two hits in five innings before John Cornelius and Zach Sabers sealed the win with hitless innings of relief.
Sabers and Logan Runde collected two hits apiece to lead the Mustangs’ offense. Runde doubled and tripled, while Sabers doubled and Dane Schope drove in a pair of runs.
Hempstead (2-0) opened the season ranked No. 5 in Class 4A.
Senior 8-16 Clinton 7-12 — At Senior: Cole Smith delivered a two-run walk-off single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Rams to their first win of the season in the first game of the doubleheader.
The Rams (2-1) pounded out 19 hits in the nightcap as the game was called in the fifth inning due to darkness. Ben Gourley and Ray Schlosser each had grand slams to lead Senior’s 16-run outburst and help them earn the sweep. Gourley and Alex Reavell had three hits apiece for Senior.
East Dubuque 13, West Carroll 0 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Angel Reyes went 2-for-2 at the plate and tossed a 10-strikeout no-hitter in the five-inning win. Thomas Mai added a pair of hits, and Jonathan Montag knocked in three runs.
Southwestern 4-13, Iowa-Grant 2-1 — At Livingston, Wis.: Peerson Kephart had a pair of hits in the opener, and Jordan Stanton collected a pair of hits in the second game as the Wildcats swept the SWAL doubleheader. Kephart earned the Game 1 pitching decision, and Stanton won the second.
Bellevue Marquette 13-4, Midland 4-5 — At Wyoming, Iowa: Brady Templeton went 3-for-6 with two doubles, three RBIs and five runs scored in the split. Christian Prull went 3-for-6, and Zach Templeton went 4-for-8 with five RBIs.
Edgewood-Colesburg 4-5, Starmont 1-6 — At Arlington, Iowa: Cael Funk struck out 18 batters and allowed just an unearned run while tossing a no-hitter Monday night. Peyton Gaul drove in a pair of runs for the Vikings. In the second game, Colin Harris fanned six in a losing effort for Ed-Co.
North Linn 10, Maquoketa Valley 5 — At Coggan, Iowa: The Wildcats couldn’t overcome a six-run third against the Class 1A powerhouse on Monday night.
Bellevue 6-5, North Cedar 5-10 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ryder Kilburg and Alex Pitts had a pair of hits each, and the Comets pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to win Monday night. In the nightcap, Jensen Wedeking went 3-for-4, and Tyler Nemmers had a pair of hits for the Comets.
Prairie du Chien 10, Lancaster 0 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks broke open a tight contest with 10 runs over the final two frames to pull away from Lancaster in a five-inning contest.
PREP SOFTBALL
East Dubuque 5, West Carroll 3 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Anna Berryman, Kendra Sirianni and Kate Sullivan had two hits apiece and the Warriors bounced back from a pair of early deficits to win. Sullivan scattered eight hits for the win in the circle.
Galena 8, River Ridge/Scales Mound 7 — At Galena, Ill.: Olivia Hefel, Syd Benson and Corrina Noble all had two hits for Galena, which pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win. Amie Richmond, Millie Boden and Taylor Korte had two hits each for River Ridge/Scales Mound.
Cuba City 2, Lancaster 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Hailey Stitch went 3-for-3 in support of winning pitcher Delaney Ryan, who scattered four hits.
Oregon 8, Stockton/Warren 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: Mia Trample tossed a two-hitter to win the non-conference game.
Riverdale 13, Darlington 4 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Cayla Golackson drove in a pair of runs for the Redbirds in the SWAL defeat.
Potosi/Cassville 5, Benton/Shullsburg 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Shae Siegert had a pair of hits and two RBIs, Mykaylia Bauer went 2-for-3, and Paige Siegert drove in two runs to lead Potosi/Cassville to the Six Rivers Conference win.
PREP FOOTBALL
Bauer named all-state — Galena running back/linebacker Peyton Bauer earned a spot on the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association honorable mention all-state team for the spring season. He was a unanimous all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference North Division pick at linebacker and a first-team running back.