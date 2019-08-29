Here is a capsule look at area Iowa prep volleyball teams for the 2019 season:
BELLEVUE
Coach: Jodi Heim (7th year)
Conference: River Valley Conference
2018 record: 16-16
Key returners: Paige Klein (sr., L), Lindsey Banowetz (sr., MH), Brin Daugherty (sr., S), Lauren Dema (sr., OH), Shayla Oster (jr., MH), Maddie Schmidt (jr., OH), Taylor Wagner (sr., S)
Promising newcomers: Ka’Lynn DeShaw (fr.), Kalesia DeShaw (fr.), Rylie Pickett (jr.)
Outlook: With the athletic Lindsey Banowetz patrolling the net, and the experienced Brin Daugherty spreading the offense, the Comets have the experience to be competitive this season. One unknown is back row play as Bellevue will look to replace all-conference libero Giana Michels.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach: Andy Bishop (7th year)
Conference: Tri-Rivers
2018 record: 19-15
Key returners: Kelsey Gerlach (sr., OH), Ellie O’Brien (jr., MH), Emma Callaghan (jr., S), Holly Kremer (jr., OH), Maura Tracy (jr., OPP)
Promising newcomers: Elise Kilburg (fr., L)
Outlook: The Mohawks’ top two hitters from a year ago are gone. Kelsey Gerlach leads this young group as both a versatile hitter and attacker. Many of Marquette’s returning pieces have extensive varsity experience with Emma Callaghan and Ellie O’Brien featured in every match as sophomores last year.
CASCADE
Coach: Mary Frake (13th year)
Conference: River Valley Conference
2018 record: 19-15
Key returners: Jordan Simon (sr., MH), Brooke Denniston (jr., L), Abby Welter (sr., MH), Molly McElmeel (sr., S), Aliyah Weber (sr., L), Isabelle Fransen (sr., OH), Jess Hoffman (sr., L)
Promising newcomers: Ally Hoffman (soph.), Mckenna Gehl (soph.), Julia Ludwig (jr.), Lilly Trumm (sr.), Sydney Weber (jr.), Emily Conlin (jr.), Alyssa Koppes (jr.)
Outlook: The Cougars will be looking to replace their 2018 kills leader, but this roster has had several years now to gel. Molly McElmeel has the range to hit and set and Cascade boasts two athletic middles in Jordan Simon and Abby Welter. Back row play should also be formidable as the Cougars return four of their top five digs leaders.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach: Adam Radcliffe (7th year)
Conference: Upper Iowa
2018 record: 16-18
Key returners: Sierra Palmer (sr., OH), JayLyn Moore (soph., OH), Anna Harwick (sr., OH), Kayla Kelly (jr., S)
Promising newcomers: Grace Meier (sr.), Savannah Meyer (jr.), Claire Krapfl (sr.)
Outlook: There’s a lot of offense to replace for the Eagles after graduating three 100-plus killers as well as their starting setter. The key pieces each have varsity experience, which could go a long way for a program that could make a jump.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach: Todd Troutman (23rd year)
Conference: WaMaC
2018 record: 44-4
Key returners: Paige McDermott (sr., MH), Chloe Ungs (sr., OH), Ashley Engelken (sr., L)
Promising newcomers: Jada Wills (sr., OH), Mary Gallagher (sr., OH), Jordan Helle (sr., MH), Rachel Herbers (sr., MH), Haley LeGrand (sr., OPP), Kylie Steffensmeier (sr., S), Kennedy Arens (jr., S), Megan Funke (jr., MH), McKayla Koelker (jr., S), Nell McDermott (jr., DS), Sydnie Reitzler (jr., DS), Kylee Rueber (jr., MH), Amber Scherbring (jr., OH), Keelay Schmitt (jr., OPP), Macy Sigwarth (jr., DS), Jadyn Welling (jr., OH)
Outlook: After the Trailblazers graduated six of seven starters from their 2018 Iowa Class 2A state semifinal team, there seemed to be many unknowns about what this team might bring back in pursuit of three straight state appearances. Then 2017 TH Player of the Year Jada Wills transferred in from Dubuque Hempstead. With the crafty veteran leading this offense, Beckman has the potential to go far again if things fall into place.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach: Eileen Bergan (29th year)
Conference: Tri-Rivers Conference
2018 record: 25-11
Key returners: Chezney Priem (sr., S), Natalie Wessel (sr., OH), Kelsey Hansel (soph., OH), Annie Hoffman (soph., MH)
Promising newcomers: Hailey Rausch (soph., OH), Ella Aulwes (soph., DS)
Outlook: Coach Eileen Bergan has done an excellent job mixing youth with experience over the years and she once again has a Vikings roster loaded with athletes. Kelsey Hansel, Annie Hoffman, Hailey Rausch and Ella Aulwes headline a quartet of sophomores who look to make a difference for Ed-Co this year.
MAQUOKETA
Coach: Nicole Snyder (2nd year)
Conference: WaMaC
2018 record: 8-32
Key returners: Nell Sybesma (sr., OH), Cari Pickup (sr., S), Addie Bowman (jr., DS), Abbi Strathman (sr., MH), Natalie Ehlinger (jr., OH), Sydney Clark (sr., MH)
Promising newcomers: Tenley Cavanagh (soph., S), CJ Yeager (soph., DS)
Outlook: Nell Sybesma is the top hitter on a Cardinals team looking to make strides in 2019, coming back after leading Maquoketa in kills, digs, aces and blocks. Cari Pickup is also back to run the offense as last year’s assist leader so there’s enough experience to expect improvement.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach: Brandy Whittenbaugh (3rd year)
Conference: Tri-Rivers Conference
2018 record: 15-13
Key returners: Emerson Whittenbaugh (jr., OH), Ella Imler (jr., L), Lydia Helle (sr., OPP), Taya Tucker (jr., MH), Ali Knipper (sr., DS), Payton Beaman (jr., OH)
Promising newcomers: Carissa Sabers (soph., S)
Outlook: There’s a lot to like --- and a lot of height --- for this Wildcats team. As a sophomore, the 5-foot-10 Emerson Whittenbaugh led Maquoketa Valley in kills and the 6-foot Lydia Helle (also a junior this year) was the team’s top blocker. At setter, the keys to the offense appear to turn over to sophomore Carissa Sabers.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach: Brett Mather (22nd year)
Conference: WaMaC
2018 record: 33-11
Key returners: Allison Collier (sr., OH), Macey Kleitsch (sr., S), Ella Koloc (soph., L), Kinley Kolbet (sr., MH), Ava Hauser (jr., OH)
Promising newcomers: Heather Heims (jr.), Carlee Smith (soph.)
Outlook: In Macey Kleitsch, the defending WaMaC champion Hawks have arguably the most capable setter in the state. Her ability to hit most of her hitters from anywhere on the court kept top teams guessing a season ago and she’ll be surrounded by enough strong, experienced hitters again this year to lead West Delaware on a potential run to the U.S. Cellular Center for state.