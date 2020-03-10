Nicole McDermott’s unbelievable career in a Cascade uniform continues to get recognition.
The Cougars’ standout senior earned Iowa Class 2A all-state first team honors this morning with the release of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s all-state squads. McDermott has now received all-state recognition in all four seasons that she starred for the Cougars.
She was also a first-team selection to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state team, which was released Monday.
The 5-foot-6 point guard led Cascade (26-1) to the state tournament every season of her prep career, reaching the semifinals as a freshman, junior and senior while being named the all-tournament team captain in leading the Cougars to the program’s first state championship as a sophomore.
McDermott led the Cougars in scoring in all four of her seasons, but scored a career-best 440 points this year, averaging 16.3 points along with 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.4 steals per game. McDermott finished with 1,526 career points and closed her tenure second on the program’s all-time scoring chart, just 16 points behind leader Ashley Arlen.
The Clarke University recruit stood out on the state’s biggest stage and was named to the 2A state all-tournament team in four consecutive seasons. Last week, McDermott scored 33 points with 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals in two games. In four years and nine games at the state tournament, McDermott scored 151 points with 56 rebounds, 33 steals and 19 assists for averages of 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.1 assists during state contests.
Cascade’s Skylar Dolphin was named to the IGCA’s Class 2A third team. Dolphin was the Cougars’ second-leading scorer after averaging 11.5 points. She added 38 rebounds, 69 assists, 50 steals and four blocks.
Bellevue Marquette senior Tori Michel received all-state second team honors in Class 1A from the IPSWA and was a third-team pick by the IGCA. The Mohawks’ 6-foot center was a force in the paint, leading the Mohawks (24-2) to the state semifinals for the second straight season. Michel averaged a double-double of 13.7 points and a 1A-best 12.3 rebounds per contest, finishing with a Marquette single-season record of 320 rebounds and closing her career as the program’s all-time leading rebounder with 796.
Michel added 2.5 blocks per game, leading the Mohawks in setting a team record for blocks in a season with 187. The University of Iowa rowing team recruit added 45 assists and 41 steals, and performed at a high level in two games at the state tournament by finishing with 28 points, 24 rebounds and six blocks.
Fellow Mohawk Miranda Peters was a second-team pick by the IGCA after leading the Mohawks in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game. She grabbed 253 rebounds and added 61 assists, 51 steals and 52 blocks. She also was a force in Des Moines, recording 28 points and 30 rebounds to go along with five blocks.
Maquoketa senior Nell Sybesma earned third team all-state honors from the IPSWA in Class 4A. The Cardinals’ 6-foot senior guard/forward led the team to a 17-6 record this season while averaging 17 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals.
Maquoketa Valley junior Ella Imler earned second team honors in 2A, while Wildcats junior Taya Tucker was tabbed for the third team, both by the IPSWA. Imler was also named to the IGCA third team. Both players averaged 15 points per game for Maquoketa Valley. Tucker added 8.4 rebounds per game and Imler had 4.7 assists per contest.
West Des Moines Dowling’s Caitlin Clark was named the IPSWA’s Miss Iowa Basketball 2020. The University of Iowa recruit averaged a state-best 33.7 points this year and scored more than 2,500 points in her career.