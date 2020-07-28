While numerous other leagues across the NCAA are pulling back on the upcoming fall season, the American Rivers Conference is proceeding as planned -- for now.
The A-R-C announced in a press release today that it will continue moving forward with conference NCAA Division III competition for fall sports: men's and women's cross country, football, women's golf, men's and women's soccer, women's tennis and women's volleyball. Both the University of Dubuque and Loras College compete in the A-R-C along with Buena Vista, Central, Coe, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson and Wartburg.
The announcement comes just a day after the nearby D-III Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced it would not hold fall sports, effectively ending the season for local UW-Platteville. The WIAC cited the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic as its reason for shutting down.
Today's announcement echoes a similar statement the A-R-C made in May, that the league was "hopeful" and intent on playing fall sports. Since then, the conference's board of governors has met several times "to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation and its ramifications for athletics."
The press release says that "schedules will be announced as soon as the revised drafts pass through the conference's governance groups." Additionally, "non-conference competition is permitted at the discretion of the conference's nine institutions" and "any changes in conference-tournament format will be announced with the revised sports schedules."