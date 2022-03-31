Davis Burnside provided his new team with just the boost it needed to pull away from his former team and clinch a United States Hockey League playoff berth.
Burnside assisted on both third-period goals as the Dubuque Fighting Saints edged Des Moines, 3-1, on Thursday night at Mystique Community Ice Center. Dubuque hosted the game, originally scheduled for tonight, because of ice issues at Buccaneer Arena.
“I’ve been traded before, so it was nothing new playing against a former team, but it still is a little weird, especially on the opening faceoff,” said Burnside, a USHL trade deadline acquisition. “It is fun competing against them, though. Some of my best friends are on that team. But it was good to get a win against them, especially with it meaning so much to the team.
“It’s a little disappointing that we didn’t play down there because Buccaneer Arena is a fun place to play. It would have been fun to reconnect with my billet family and some friends. But it was a great crowd here, considering they just found out about it yesterday.
“You don’t think about making a difference in a game like this. You just work as hard as you can, and those things happen.”
Philip Svedeback made 24 saves, including several Grade A stops, to improve to 12-7-2-1.
“It feels really good to be in the playoffs, and now we can focus on playing our best hockey and, hopefully, get back into first place before the playoffs start,” Svedeback said. “I know that a couple of big saves can win games for you, and it feels really good to do my job and make those saves tonight.”
The Saints became the sixth team, and just the second from the Eastern Conference, to clinch a spot in this season’s 12-team Clark Cup Playoffs with four weekends to play in the regular season. Chicago in the East and Tri-City, Sioux City, Lincoln and Omaha in the West are already in the field.
The top two teams in each conference receive first-round byes, while the No. 3 finisher hosts the No. 6 finisher and the No. 4 finisher hosts the No. 5 finisher in best-of-3 play-in mini-series.
Dubuque has never missed the playoffs since returning to the USHL in 2010-11 and would have easily qualified when the league cancelled the 2020 postseason because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 11-year streak of playoff appearances more than doubles the next-best streak of five held by Chicago. Muskegon and Fargo are currently in position to qualify for the fifth straight time, and Tri-City is in for the fourth consecutive playoffs.
In six of the previous 10 USHL postseasons, the field included only four teams from each conference. The other four seasons featured six-team fields.
“After the start we had to the season, the goal was to do a lot more than just make the playoffs, but this is the first step you have to take,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “You have to get in before you can win. Tonight was kind of a sloppy game, which can be expected because we played on short notice and it threw both teams’ weeks off. The change led to a lack of sharpness.
“But the guys were really competitive tonight. If guys weren’t scoring, they were being physical or backchecking or blocking shots. It was nice to see guys expand their game when the offense wasn’t flowing for them.”
Kenny Connors opened the scoring for Dubuque at 6:08 of the first period. Max Burkholder moved the puck to his defense partner, Zane Demsey, at the left point, and Demsey fired a shot along the ice. From the high slot, Connors redirected the shot past goaltender Remington Keopple for his 23rd goal of the season.
Des Moines tied the game 8:50 later while on its first power play. Scout Truman’s shot from the right circle hit traffic in front and snuck past Svedeback for his 20th goal of the season.
The Buccaneers came within an eyelash of taking the lead a little more than 6 minutes into the second period. John Prokop’s shot caught iron in the best scoring opportunity in a goal-less middle stanza.
Dubuque regained the lead 1:57 into the third period, shortly after killing Des Moines’ second power play opportunity. Jackson Hallum moved the puck to Burnside, who circled in the attacking zone before finding Nikita Borodayenko wide open on the backdoor. Borodayenko hit an open net for his 14th goal of the season.
Hallum gave the Saints a little breathing room with an empty net goal. Burnside set up Hallum’s 28th goal of the season with a steal in the neutral zone, and Hallum scored a layup.