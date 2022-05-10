The son of a former Dubuque Wahlert volleyball star received his first taste of the National Football League this weekend.
Charlie Kolar, an all-American tight end at Iowa State University, participated in the Baltimore Ravens’ rookie camp in Owings Mills, Md., this weekend. The Ravens selected him in the fourth round, 128th overall, in last month’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas after acquiring the pick from the Arizona Cardinals.
Kolar’s mother, the former Maria Rhomberg, starred at Wahlert in the 1980s, played volleyball at Notre Dame and was a professor of criminal law at the University of Oklahoma. His father, Dr. Randall Kolar, is a professor and head of the hydrodynamic modeling group at Oklahoma.
The first three-time all-American in program history, Kolar also earned three first-team all-Big 12 Conference honors and was a two-time finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the top tight end in the country. Kolar earned CoSIDA Academic All-America Football Player of the Year and was the recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy, often called the Academic Heisman Trophy, in 2021 for his accomplishments on and off the field.
He compiled a 3.99 GPA while earning a degree in mechanical engineering.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound native of Norman, Okla., owns virtually all tight end records at Iowa State and ranks in the career top 10 in receptions (fourth, 168), receiving yards (fourth, 2,181) and touchdowns (third, 23).
Last season, Kolar started 11 of 12 games and led all Big 12 tight ends in receptions (62), receiving yards (756) and touchdown receptions (6), breaking his own season school records by tight ends in catches and receiving yards. He ranked fifth nationally in catches per game (5.2) and fourth in the nation in receiving yards per game (63.0) among tight ends.
SOUTHWESTERN GYMNASTS LAND NATIONAL AWARDS
The Southwestern High School gymnastics team received team and individual recognition from the National High School Gymnastics Coaches Association recently.
The co-op received all-American team honors because its average score from its best four meets exceeded 130 points. The four meets had to consist of five or more teams.
Quintessa Haesler earned all-Amerian honors on the beam, floor and all-around because her average score from her best five meets reached the pre-set standards. Haesler, Ella Wood, Jenna Adams, Addison DePauw and Hanna Martensen also landed academic all-American accolades for posting grade point averages of 3.75 or higher.
SENIOR HIRES BOYS BOWLING COACH
Brody Green will become the next boys bowling coach at Dubuque Senior High School, pending school board approval. He will follow Chris Schultz, who stepped down at the end of the season.
Green currently serves as a security para-professional at Senior. He is also an assistant bowling coach at Clarke University under former Senior head coach Ken Gerken.
STATE GAMES OF AMERICA COMES TO IOWA
Des Moines and Ames, Iowa, will serve as the co-hosts for the State Games of America this summer. The event includes 40 sports and is expected to draw approximately 16,000 athletes.
All Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota residents are eligible to participate and can register for the State Games of America like a traditional Iowa Games. This event will replace the Summer Iowa Games in the majority of sports.
For more information or to register, visit www.stategamesofamerica.com/sports-lineup.