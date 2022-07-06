Dubuque Hempstead’s Mady Pint is playing well beyond her years for the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division softball champions.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has crushed 10 home runs during her freshman season while batting .361 with an on-base percentage of .402. Pint has five doubles, four triples and a team-high 43 RBIs as the team heads into postseason play this weekend.
“Mady has really shined for us this year,” Hempstead coach Danielle Krug said. “Her softball IQ has grown immensely since last season, and she has grown into that leadership role, even as just a freshman.”
Pint’s 10 home runs ranks her second in Iowa Class 5A and fifth regardless of class. In the doubleheader against Iowa City West on June 28, she belted three home runs, two triples and a single with eight RBIs.
“I was in kind of a slump prior to that game and my confidence was low, but after my first couple of at-bats I felt really good and could tell I had a hot bat,” Pint said. “It was a really fun couple games and it felt awesome to know that I could get the job done.”
Pint said that she has gained a lot of confidence since last season.
“Last year was kind of intimidating for me to step into the shortstop position as an eighth-grader, and I was also batting leadoff,” she said. “I guess I started taking on some leadership roles last year even though I was so young because of the positions I was playing.
“This year, I’ve moved to centerfield and the No. 3 spot in the lineup and I think I have a lot bigger expectations for myself. I want to show the younger girls that it doesn’t matter what age you are; you can be a leader anytime.”
Added Krug: “Mady has really come out of her shell. She is quick to pick others up and brings a lot of positive energy to our team. She knows how to have fun while also staying focused on the game and her role.”
Krug said she has not been surprised with how successful Pint has been at the plate this season.
“She has a lot of pop in her bat and a good eye for pitches,” she said. “It’s very uncommon to see someone that young with that kind of bat, but she’s put a lot of work into it.”
With Hempstead’s postseason starting Saturday night, Pint is excited for what lies ahead for the Mustangs.
“We have a good team this year and we all have a strong bond with one another,” she said. “We have fun when we are together, but we know when we have to take things seriously and get the job done. We are hopeful that we have a lot more games to play yet.”
