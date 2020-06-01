Karlie Welbes looked forward to trying out the new Dubuque Community School District swimming pool.
After competing for the new Dubuque Wahlert girls wrestling team this winter, the senior planned to begin training with the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes club team when she returned from spring break in March.
Then, the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.
“That’s been one of the biggest bummers about this whole thing,” said Welbes, who has accepted a scholarship to swim for the University of Northern Iowa in the fall. “The swimming community worked so hard for so many years to get the new pool up and going, and now we aren’t able to use it because everything has been shut down.
“Hopefully, we will be able to get in there pretty soon. It’s hard not to be able to use it now, but it’s going to be so nice to have a place to call home permanently. It’s going to benefit the entire community.”
DASH contributed $1 million toward the $9.5 million aquatic center located at Hempstead High School and will train and host meets there. The facility officially opened in late January and hosted the Mississippi Valley Conference boys meet a few days later.
The new pool’s opening came as welcome news for DASH, which endured a nomadic year after the former Hempstead pool closed prematurely because of construction concerns.
Last summer, DASH trained throughout the area, most notably at Divine Word Seminary in Epworth, the outdoor Sutton Pool on Dubuque’s North End and Loras College’s San Jose Pool. The disjointed schedule impacted the girls high school programs that compete in the fall, as well as the winter boys programs.
“We pretty much expected that we wouldn’t have astronomical time drops at the end of the high school season because it was kind of a rough year for training,” said all-stater Anna Pfeiffer, a Western Dubuque senior who swam for Dubuque Senior and has signed to compete for the University of Iowa in the fall. “In that situation, you rely on the years of training you’ve done in the past and make the most of it. So, when we got to the end of the year, things turned out about as good as could be expected, but not as good as they probably would have been with a regular training schedule.”
DASH head coach and team director Doug Colin hopes to meet with school officials sometime this week to develop a strategy for a return to the pool. Those meetings will likely include the leaders of all of the programs using the facility to develop protocol, entry plans, disinfectant procedures and traffic patterns.
“I know the kids are anxious to get back in the water, and my wife, Marie, is really looking forward to it, because it will get me out of the house,” Colin joked. “It will definitely be nice when we get back in there and start to get back to normal a little bit.”
Welbes tried to put a positive spin on the lack of access to pools for swimmers.
“If you swim year-round, you don’t get a lot of breaks, and this kind of forces you to take a break from the water,” Welbes said. “And you don’t have to feel guilty about not being in the water, because everyone else is in the exact same situation. You don’t have to worry about falling behind, because nobody else can get in the water either.”
For most swimmers, the primary option for maintaining their fitness levels comes from cross training. But they still expect a tough acclimation period after missing out on roughly three months of training in the water.
“It’s going to be a rough summer, training-wise, to try to get back to where we were before all of this,” Pfeiffer said. “I know I was looking forward to putting in a lot of work before college, but it helps to look at it from the standpoint that every other person is in the same boat as you are.”