The WIAA boys basketball postseason begins tonight as area teams compete to qualify for the Wisconsin state tournament March 4-6.
This year’s state semifinal and championship games will be played at either the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, or the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. The location for each division has yet to be announced.
All regional openers will be played tonight, with semifinal contests on Friday and regional finals on Saturday. Regional champions will then be reseeded on Sunday, Feb. 21, with sectional brackets posted following that.
Here is a capsule look at regional brackets featuring area teams:
DIVISION 2
SECTIONAL 3 REGION B
Tonight’s quarterfinals — No. 3 McFarland (6-4) vs. No. 6 Platteville (5-16) at Sauk Prairie; No. 5 Mount Horeb (2-4) vs. No. 4 Edgewood (9-12) at Lake Mills
Friday’s semifinals — McFarland/Platteville winner at No. 2 Lodi (9-7); Mount Horeb/Edgewood winner at No. 1 Sauk Prairie (10-6)
Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners, site to be determined.
Outlook — Platteville will face a McFarland team who got a late start to its season due to COVID-19. The Hillmen, led by junior Devin Digman (12.8 ppg and 9.3 rpg), are trying to break a five-game losing streak and will have their hands full with the Spartans’ Jackson Werwinski, who averages 18.3 points per game.
DIVISION 3
SECTIONAL 3 REGION C
Tonight’s quarterfinals — No. 5 Belleville (8-11) at No. 4 Dodgeville (13-9); No. 6 Prairie du Chien (5-10) at No. 3 Lancaster (13-6)
Friday’s semifinals — Belleville/Dodgeville winner at No. 1 Darlington (18-4); Prairie du Chien/Lancaster winner at No. 2 New Glarus (15-8)
Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners, site to be determined.
Outlook — Darlington moves up a division, but has faced some of the teams in their regional in non-conference action this season. The No. 5-ranked Redbirds defeated Lancaster, 71-50, and New Glarus, 70-58, earlier in the year. The Redbirds average 74 points per game and pack a balanced punch behind a veteran squad led by seniors Carter Lancaster (19.2 ppg), Cayden Rankin (12.1 ppg), and Curtis Stone (9.6 ppg), junior Hunter Hardyman (10.2 ppg), and freshman Will Murray (9.1 ppg). They are on an eight-game win streak including an 82-80 victory over Division 4 top-ranked Cuba City. The Lancaster Flying Arrows swept Prairie du Chien during the regular season and are coming off a disappointing two-game losing streak. Senior Hayden Knapp leads the way with 19.8 points per game, while Prairie du Chien gets 16.2 points per game from junior Owen Oldenberg.
DIVISION 4
SECTIONAL 4 REGION A
Tonight’s quarterfinal — No. 5 Riverdale (2-18) at No. 4 Boscobel (5-12)
Friday’s semifinals — Riverdale/Boscobel winner at No. 1 River Ridge (21-0); No. 3 Wisconsin Heights (6-7) at No. 2 Fennimore (14-5)
Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners, site to be determined.
Outlook — Fennimore will look to get a rematch with top-seeded River Ridge after the Wolves defeated the Golden Eagles, 53-52, back on Jan. 19. River Ridge brings an unblemished record to the tournament with an offense led by sophomore Braden Crubel (16.2 ppg) and junior David Nies (10.7 ppg). Senior Lance Nichols and junior Logan Drone each add 9 points per game. River Ridge is averaging 62.9 points while allowing its opponents just 41.5. The Golden Eagles have won eight of their last nine games and are led by Fennimore’s all-time leading scorer, Adam Larson, who averages 24.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He currently leads the state in total blocked shots and is averaging 4.4 per game.
SECTIONAL 4 REGION B
Tonight’s quarterfinal — No. 5 Iowa-Grant (5-15) at No. 4 Parkview (9-11)
Friday’s semifinals — Iowa-Grant/Parkview winner at No. 1 Cuba City (17-2); No. 3 Southwestern (13-10) at No. 2 Mineral Point (16-6)
Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners, site to be determined.
Outlook — In a SWAL-packed regional, the top-seeded Cubans are hopeful for the return of senior UW-Green Bay recruit Brayden Dailey, who averaged 23.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game before suffering an injury back on Dec. 31. The Cubans, who fell in their regular season finale to Fennimore, have seen an increase in offense from senior Jack Misky (19.4 ppg), while getting solid contributions from junior Carter Olson (12.6 ppg, 5.3 apg), sophomore Max Lucey (11.7 ppg) and senior Riley Richard (10.5 ppg). The Cubans have swept Iowa-Grant, Southwestern and Mineral Point during conference play. Mineral Point and Southwestern split during SWAL play, with the Wildcats winning, 55-45, on Feb 9. Southwestern has won six of its last seven games and has welcomed the return of the 6-foot-7 Nate Reiff, who missed November and December with ankle injuries. The junior had 17 points and 17 rebounds against Mineral Point last week and has been averaging 11 points per game since his return in January. The Wildcats have been known for their tournament runs the past few years, and another one should not come as a surprise to anyone despite getting bumped up a division this season. Mineral Point started the season winning 10 of its first 11 games, but has been on a roller coaster since then. Junior Joah Filardo is a force for the Pointers with 18.4 points per game with senior Liam Stumpf adding 15.2.
DIVISION 5
SECTIONAL 3 REGION C
Tonight’s quarterfinals — No. 5 Potosi (8-8) at No. 4 De Soto (8-9); No. 6 Cassville (10-11) at No. 3 North Crawford (12-5)
Friday’s semifinals — Potosi/De Soto winner at No. 1 Wauzeka-Steuben (12-2); Cassville/North Crawford winner at No. 2 Seneca (13-4)
Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners, site to be determined.
Outlook — Potosi and Cassville have found themselves in a Ridge and Valley Conference heavy regional. Wauzeka-Steuben is ranked fourth in Division 5 and took home the Ridge and Valley championship after going 10-0. Potosi will have an evenly matched first round draw against De Soto, who is led by the Pedretti trio of Tanner (11.9 ppg), Landon (9.9 ppg) and Evan (8 ppg). Meanwhile, the balanced Chieftains get 14.8 points per game from Sam Udelhofen, 9.5 from Logan Uppena and 9.2 from Gavin Wunderlin. The Comets, led by Robby Roe’s 17.4 points per game, lost to Seneca, 80-37, back on Jan. 23.
SECTIONAL 4 REGION A
Tonight’s quarterfinals — No. 5 Argyle (3-12) at No. 4 Belmont (2-17); No. 6 Pecatonica (4-10) at No. 3 Black Hawk (7-8)
Friday’s semifinals — Argyle/Belmont winner at No. 1 Shullsburg (10-8); Pecatonica/Black Hawk winner at No. 2 Benton (8-8)
Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners, site to be determined.
Outlook — One of Belmont’s two wins came against Argyle in early December, but Shullsburg swept the Braves during Six Rivers play. Benton nearly knocked off undefeated River Ridge last week and is getting nearly 20 points per game from Dominick Cummins. They defeated Pecatonica, 66-43, on Dec. 15. Shullsburg finished third in the conference and is led by Chandler Kelly (17.3 ppg) and Brandon Hoppman (15.9 ppg and 8.9 rpg). Shullsburg also swept Argyle earlier in the season, 62-52 and 59-47.