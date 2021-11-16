Kylie Reuter was a force at the net, and the Potosi senior is racking up honors after a special season.
The Six Rivers West Conference Player of the Year received Wisconsin Division 4 first-team all-state recognition from the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association on Friday. Reuter was a driving force in the Chieftains earning another regional championship before closing their season in sectionals with a 23-7 overall record.
Reuter delivered 168 kills this season, good for 4.3 per set and a staggering kill percentage of 49.3 this fall. The middle hitter added 44 blocks, 38 digs and 13 ace serves on the season.
Six more area players received all-state honorable mention from the WVCA.
Also in Division 4, Potosi senior Mykaylia Bauer, along with Southwestern seniors Kinsey Droessler and Alisa Ramaker, were honored.
Bauer was the defensive specialist for the Chieftains this fall, providing a team-high 263 digs while also adding 10 assists, 10 aces and four kills.
The Wildcats lost to Potosi in the regional final, and Droessler and Ramaker were key in their run to a 15-13 campaign. Droessler led Southwestern defensively with 328 digs for an impressive 4.2 per set. She also added 58 assists, 42 aces and two kills. Ramaker ran the offense and closed with 401 assists for 5.8 per set, and also contributed 179 digs, 72 kills, 26 blocks and 19 aces.
Cuba City senior Hailey Stich was honored in Division 3. Stich powered the Cubans to a 25-7 record this season and fell just one win short of the state tournament, losing in the sectional finals. The SWAL Player of the Year finished with 366 kills, good for 4.5 per set. She also added 276 digs, 50 aces, 12 assists and six blocks.
In Division 2, Platteville senior Emily Fields and Prairie du Chien senior Lily Krahn were honored. The Southwest Wisconsin Conference Player of the Year, Fields led the Hillmen to a 22-15 mark this fall and ran the offense with 746 assists, putting up 7.3 per set. She also added 305 digs, 117 kills, 57 aces and 42 blocks in a productive campaign.
Krahn powered the Blackhawks, hammering down 532 kills for 5.1 per set. She added 377 digs, 42 aces, 29 blocks and 28 assists.