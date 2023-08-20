2022 GIRLS STATE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Dubuque Senior’s Molly Gilligan swims the backstroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay at the Iowa state meet last fall in Marshalltown. The three-year state qualifier returns for her senior year this fall.

 JIM SLOSIAREK

The race for girls city swimming and diving supremacy should be a close one this fall.

Hempstead returns six state qualifiers, Senior four and Wahlert three, with no clear favorite for the City Meet in October.

