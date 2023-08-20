The race for girls city swimming and diving supremacy should be a close one this fall.
Hempstead returns six state qualifiers, Senior four and Wahlert three, with no clear favorite for the City Meet in October.
A year after Senior ended Wahlert’s school record run of five consecutive city meet titles, the Golden Eagles returned to the top perch last fall.
Here is a capsule look at the local girls swimming and diving season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Renee Roos (9th season)
Last season — The Mustangs finished sixth at the regional meet and had six swimmers and one diver qualify for the state meet, but they did not score at Marshalltown.
Returning state qualifiers — Callie Dolphin (sr., 100 butterfly, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay), Kate Duehr (sr., 200 individual medley, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay), Kenzie Tomkins (sr., 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay), Nora Davis (sr., 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay), Emma Oberhoffer (sr., 200 medley relay), Ally Darter (jr., para 50 freestyle, para 100 freestyle).
Other returning letterwinners — Laney Minger (sr.), Maddie Leeser (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Rebecca Roling (fr.), Maisey Duehr (fr.), Taylor Tigges (fr.), Maggie Kelzer (fr.), Adalyn Mairet (fr.).
Mustangs swimming in college — Molly Duehr (St. Ambrose).
Season outlook — The Mustangs’ 14-girl roster includes eight seniors and five freshmen along with just one junior and one sophomore. But, despite the low number, Hempstead will benefit from a state-tested senior class and newcomers with plenty of club racing experience. Roos also likes the stroke versatility of the roster and the ability to compete in multiple events.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Jesse Huff (9th season)
Last season — The Rams finished third at the regional meet and advanced five swimmers to the state meet, but they did not score at Marshalltown.
Returning state qualifiers — Molly Gilligan (sr., 200 medley relay, 50 freestyle, 200 free relay, 400 free relay), Kaitlyn Vantiger (sr., 200 medley relay, 100 backstroke, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay), Savanna Koch (sr., 200 medley relay, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay), Evie Hall (sr., 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay).
Other returning letterwinners — Adisyn Finnin (jr., breaststroke, IM), Addison Hutchcroft (jr., sprints), Ana Konrardy (jr., distance freestyles, IM), Elaina Tucker (soph., distance freestyles, IM).
Promising newcomers — Annie Gilligan (fr., backstroke, freestyles, IM), Livia Radloff (fr., distance freestyles, IM), Chloe Carney (fr., diving), Evelyn Deutsch (jr., diving), Josie Kilgore (fr., diving), Gwenny Hall (soph.)
Rams swimming in college — Anna Pfeiffer (Iowa), Delaney Noel (Adelphi), Molly Strohmeyer (Loras), Maci Boffeli (Minnesota State).
Season outlook — The Rams return nearly all of its state-meet contingent from a year ago and will add a solid group of newcomers with previous club experience to add depth and valuable varsity points. Molly Gilligan, Vantiger and Koch are all three-year state qualifiers. Annie Gilligan has already posted times in middle school that will put her within range of several school records as a freshman this fall. Senior also will have its largest number of divers in many years under coach Megan Rush, who steps in following the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Bob Wren after 40 seasons of coaching in Dubuque. Senior hosts the Ram Invitational on Saturday at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatics Center.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Emily Snyder (25th season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles finished sixth at the MVC Super Meet, fourth at regionals and 21st at the state meet while advancing five swimmers to state.
Returning state qualifiers — Kelly Snyder (sr., 100 breaststroke, 200 IM, relays), Kayla Wuebker (jr., sprint and distance freestyles, relays), Taylor Borgerding (jr., sprint freestyles, relays).
Other returning letterwinner — Jessie Then (sr., IM, butterfly, distance), Mary McKean (jr., butterfly, breaststroke, distance freestyle), Amia Yaklich (soph., butterfly, sprint freestyles).
Promising newcomers — Molly Snyder (fr.), Elyse Cloos (fr.), Bridget McKean (fr.), Cate Ihrig (jr.), Judith Williams (jr.), Amalia Strahl (jr.).
Golden Eagles competing in college —Tori Michel (Iowa rowing), Zoe Heiar (Augustana), Ariana Yaklich (Northern Iowa track), Jamie Schmid (Holy Cross track), Avery Schmidt (Iowa rowing).
Season outlook — The Golden Eagles will have to replace Avery Schmidt, who turned in the city’s top performance at state by placing fifth in the 100 backstroke. She also set the city record in that event a year ago. Wahlert’s roster includes just 18 swimmers, but Emily Snyder expects the squad to maintain its tradition of stepping up and competing in championship-level meets. The Eagles return a solid nucleus of veteran swimmers and boast an incoming freshman class of swimmers with extensive club swimming experience to contribute right away.