The 6-foot-2, 295-pound fifth-year senior defensive end expects Wisconsin to once again have a formidable defensive front. He expects to play a big role in that.
And he thinks he has what it takes to be one of the game-changers that Badgers defensive coordinator Mike Tressel is trying to identify in preseason camp.
“I pray. I hope,” Johnson said. “I’ve been putting in the work. All I’ve got to do is follow my plan that me and Coach Tressel have been building, trust in my guys to push me as well as push myself and just put it to God and hope for the best.”
Johnson played in just one game as a redshirt freshman in 2020, then saw action in 12 games at defensive end as a sophomore, recording seven tackles with one sack and a forced fumble.
He finally broke out in a more extensive role as a junior, starting 10 games and playing in 13 last fall. He finished with 23 tackles, 6.0 for loss, and a sack. He registered at least one tackle in 12 of 13 games.
Wisconsin returns all three starters on the defensive line from last season’s bowl game, but Keeanu Benton is gone after leading the defensive line with 35 tackles, 10 for loss and 4.5 sacks.
“It happens every year, whether you lose a Zack Baun, you lose a Chris Orr. Someone has to step up,” Johnson said. “Someone has to fill that role, so it’s not a big burden because it’s part of the game.”
Tressel talked about using camp to find the 22 players that will fill out the defensive starters — a 1A and 1B at each position — and then picking out from that group which players will have the ability to be game-breakers on Saturdays.
He mentioned the possibility of Johnson stepping up into that type of role.
“He made plays last year, but even into a bigger role (this year),” Tressel said. “That’s going to be huge, and we’re going to give them opportunities to do those things in camp.”
Johnson is no stranger to competition and he figures he’ll have plenty for a spot on the field.
Three other defensive ends from the bowl game are also back in the mix along Temple transfer Darian Varner and three others who saw action for Wisconsin last season.
He doesn’t really care who he competes or plays alongside, just as long as everyone is all-in on winning.
“I feel like what they expect from us is to be conditioned and ready to give it our all every time we’re on the field,” Johnson said. “So If I can lean on somebody else to bring the same intensity as me, or I can look over and see somebody being switched and I know they’re going to bring the same intensity, then I could care less. I just want to win, so if that’s what we’ve got to do to win, I’m cool with that.”