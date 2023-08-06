Badgers At UWP
University of Wisconsin defensive end Rodas Johnson runs a drill during training camp at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Saturday in Platteville, Wis.

 Stephen Gassman / Telegraph Herald

Rodas Johnson believes he can be the guy.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound fifth-year senior defensive end expects Wisconsin to once again have a formidable defensive front. He expects to play a big role in that.

