If Will Kieffer learned anything during his high school career at East Dubuque, it’s that having a positive attitude can help overcome many of life’s obstacles.
The 2021 Telegraph Herald Scholar-Athlete was a four-sport athlete for the Warriors while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average and finishing his high school career as one of five co-valedictorians.
During his four years at East Dubuque, he suffered two injuries that forced him to miss out on his junior season of basketball, part of his senior year of football and part of his senior track and field season — all while dealing with not knowing whether East Dubuque would even participate his senior year due to COVID-19.
“That was the hardest pill for me to swallow, when they finally announced that we would be able to have shortened seasons my senior year, and then I go and break my arm right away during the third football game of the spring season,” Kieffer said.
Kieffer could have stuck a fork in the remainder of his high school athletic career, but he used the injury as fuel to make it back to the state track and field meet after taking 10th in the open 400 his sophomore season.
“After my sophomore year, I was really looking forward to getting back to Charleston my junior season,” he said. “Then COVID happened and we never even got to have a season.”
While the status of East Dubuque’s spring sports was in limbo, Kieffer never stopped training.
“We just never knew when we would get our sports back, so I kept training as if it could happen tomorrow,” he said. “I wanted to be sure to put in the work every day.”
While nearly all of East Dubuque’s fall sports were postponed in 2021, the cross country program was allowed to have its season. Although he usually competed in football in the fall, Kieffer found himself joining the cross country team after a school bus accident left the team short on numbers.
“A few of the runners were injured and they needed people to join the team or they wouldn’t have enough to even attempt qualifying for sectionals,” Kieffer said. “There were two meets before the sectional, so I wanted to do it if it would help them out. I’ve never run cross country before, and it ended up being pretty difficult for me, but it felt really good to help the team out and eventually help them qualify for the sectional meet.”
When East Dubuque basketball coach Eric Miller heard that Kieffer had joined the cross country team, he wasn’t surprised at all.
“Will is one of those rare people who can take any bad situation and find a way to make it good,” Miller said. “He is one of the most positive people you will ever meet, and he always has a smile on his face. If there’s something he can do to help someone out in any way, he does it without hesitation.”
When Kieffer found out that basketball would be allowed to play a shortened season during his senior year, he was excited for the opportunity to get back on the court.
“I had missed my junior season because of an injury that was lingering from the football season, so I was really glad we were going to have the opportunity to play again,” he said.
Added Miller: “Will was a role player for us; some nights he played a couple minutes, some nights it was 10-12 minutes, which can be hard for a senior. Will handled it without blinking. He worked as hard as anyone on the court. He’s had to face a lot of adversity in his high school career, but he takes the bad and just keeps punching. Will is a champion at life, and he is going to succeed at whatever he does in life.”
Football was set to begin immediately following the basketball season, causing Kieffer to sometimes have two different practices per night, along with homework and studying.
“It was a lot of time management and developing new routines, but everything happens for a reason,” he said. “I know that having to deal with all of the adversity will help me down the road.”
After suffering a broken wrist during the football season, Kieffer was forced to ride the stationary bike during the first few weeks of the track season.
“I had a lot of time to think on that bike, and it just made me appreciate everything in life so much more,” he said. “I wanted to get back to state track and experience that one more time.”
Although he missed half of the shortened season, Kieffer earned his second sectional title in the 400 and advanced to state, where he took 10th place for a second time.
Kieffer plans to continue his running career at Loras College, where he will major in engineering. He finished his high school career with a 4.0 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society and the Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council, and was the recipient of the Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizen Award.
“I have always enjoyed helping others,” he said. “When you can do one thing to help someone, it may inspire them to do the same for someone else.”