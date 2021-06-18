Eli Green kept the baseball from his first career no-hitter last week.
But, as it turns out, he might want to consider some sort of time-share for that ball.
Green’s 14-strikeout no-hitter on June 8 at Iowa City Regina gave Cascade coach Roamn Hummel the 300th victory of his 12-year coaching career at his alma mater. Green, a Southeastern Community College recruit, walked one batter, faced the minimum of 21 and had an immaculate inning of three strikeouts on nine pitches in the 94-pitch gem.
“That’s awesome. I had no clue,” Green said Thursday afternoon when told of Hummel’s milestone. “It’s pretty cool to throw a no-hitter for your coach’s 300th win. It definitely makes it a little more special.
“I don’t know if it was the 95-degree weather that night or what, but I felt loose and locked in the whole game. It helped that I was really efficient, too. I threw a first-pitch strike most of the time and didn’t get to a full count very often.”
In a way, it might have been a good thing that Hummel didn’t know he reached the milestone that night. That way, it put all of the attention on a remarkable achievement by his standout senior right-hander.
“No way! I didn’t even realize it,” Hummel said. “That’s a good way to get it!”
It took a close examination of the record books to make the connection between that night and the milestone win. Hummel doesn’t track his individual accomplishments.
“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to realize that there aren’t many things that I do to win baseball games as a coach,” said Hummel, who led Cascade to the Iowa Class 2A state tournament as a senior pitcher/first baseman in 1999. “You try to put guys in the right situations, but the bottom line is they have to be able to execute. And, over the last 12 years, my guys have been doing that more often than not.
“The result is a lot of wins, but I have to give all the credit to the players. Getting 300 wins means we’ve had some really good teams more than anything. You don’t win 25-plus games in a year without talented players who execute in key situations.”
Hummel won at least 24 games in each of his first 10 seasons as head coach and eclipsed the 30-win mark four times. His best season to date came in 2015, when the Cougars went 39-3 and reached the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals. He entered this season with a 293-88 career record and took a 10-5 mark into Thursday night’s schedule game at home against Wilton.
Last season, the Cougars went just 5-6 in a season severely shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. It marked the program’s first sub.-500 year in more than two decades.
“In a longer season, we don’t end up anywhere near being under .500 at all, but it was just a matter of the circumstances with the virus,” Hummel said. “It usually takes at least that long to figure things out, especially with the young roster we had last season. And I know we would have put everything together if it’d been a normal, regular season.
“What’s really impressed me is how the guys have bounced back this year after such a short season last year. We’re still pretty young, but, when we have our top guys on the mound, I’ll put us up against any (Class) 4A team and know we’d have a chance to win. Right now, it’s just a matter of our 4, 5 and 6 guys figuring things out a little better on the mound, but, again, they’re still really young.”