It was always about the kids for Mike Foley.
With that in mind, the 2019 Telegraph Herald Coach of the Year resigned from his post as Platteville girls basketball coach last month.
But he’s leaving the Hillmen program in trusted hands.
After two seasons that saw Foley post a 45-5 record (90% winning percentage) and lead the program to its first WIAA state tournament appearance since 1984, Foley is devoting his full attention to the administrative side as Platteville’s assistant principal and athletic director during these trying times.
“I met with the administrative team, and with everything going on this year and the uncertainty of COVID-19, I made the decision that I couldn’t put the time that’s needed into the basketball program,” Foley said. “There’s more time needed now being a school administrator.”
Taking over for the Hillmen will be familiar face Brandon Temperly, who led the program for three seasons from 2015-2018 before resigning to spend more time with his family.
“When I stepped down, I did it for positive family reasons,” Temperly said. “And I missed it. The time was right to come back and help out. The players and Coach Foley asked if I would help out and I was glad to be a part of the team again.”
Last season, Temperly rejoined the Hillmen as a valuable assistant coach that aided in the team reaching the Division 3 state championship game at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
“Brandon’s a great coach,” Foley said. “I took over what he started, and he’s going to take the program even farther. This program will reach new heights.”
After three straight losses in the sectional finals — twice under Temperly, then in Foley’s first season — Platteville broke through in March behind senior leaders Sami Martin, Josie Nies, Courtney Budden, Izzy Carroll and Becca Hoyer. After a semifinal victory in just the program’s second-ever state trip, the Hillmen had the opportunity to play for a championship taken away when the WIAA canceled the remainder of the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was great getting to know the kids,” Foley said. “I had a great group of kids to work with, and that senior class graduated with a lot of accolades. It was hard to walk away from the program, but I just couldn’t do it justice being a school administrator. One thing I had to give up, and I just didn’t want to cheat the girls out of anything.”
Foley knows first-hand the troubles of dealing with COVID-19. He’s fully recovered now after testing positive himself, and vows the virus is nothing to take lightly.
“For me, getting over this and having it is a good teaching tool for the student body and staff,” said Foley, who started back with his duties at school last week. “Masks, social distancing and having the right precautions are key to stopping the spread because this is a dangerous, deadly disease.”
Foley will remain with the program as a volunteer assistant. Under Temperly, the Hillmen aim to continue their progress as a consistent winner behind a JV team that lost only once last season.
“The cupboard is not bare,” Temperly said. “We have talent, but we need to gain experience. If our season is able to happen, I see our girls learning rapidly and they’ll certainly put their best foot forward. We are excited for the challenge of becoming the best team that we can be.”