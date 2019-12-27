Connor Dehn was on the mat at Wells Fargo Arena last February, but there were whispers of doubt floating around inside his head.
Then a junior and a standout wrestler in his first season at Dubuque Wahlert, Dehn was coming off a substantial arm injury sustained the previous summer — an ulna and radius fracture that required a surgeon to insert a plate and several screws into his left forearm. He was sure he was going to reinjure it while competing, but this wasn’t a new development at the state tournament.
This was a recurring dread of Dehn’s throughout the season, and the way he landed on his arm in a dual meet against city rival Hempstead caused him to medically forfeit a match. But two consecutive losses at February’s Iowa Class 2A state tournament put Dehn on the path that put those demons to rest.
Now a senior, the Golden Eagles’ 170-pounder is itching for another opportunity
“That’s a big hump that I had to get over last year, that I wasn’t going to hurt it again,” Dehn said. “In the Hempstead dual, I kind of questioned it because I felt it. But I think mentally knowing how much weight I can lift, how many matches I wrestled, I’ve built up my confidence and I know that I’m ready to go.”
Dehn suffered the double forearm fracture last summer while wrestling.
After posting a 55-27 record and making two state tournament appearances in two seasons for Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, Minn., Dehn — whose mother is a Dubuque native — transferred to Wahlert for his junior year when his family moved to the city.
He returned to the mat a short time later.
“I never really had time to recover. I kind of jumped back in like a dummy, because I wanted to wrestle,” he said. “I wanted to compete. It probably wasn’t the best idea.”
Dehn opened the 2018-19 season with victories in 14 of his first 15 matches. His only setback came to Camanche’s Baylor Crigger in the championship match of a tournament on opening weekend.
He wouldn’t have been on the mat without clearance from medical professionals, but he still had doubts in his mind about his arm.
“That was everything last year,” Wahlert coach Joel Allen said. “It’s hard to come back from an injury and do it in the sport that you did it in. He had a very significant injury … and he had only been out of the game a couple of months when we threw him in and we were wrestling. It was a constant figuring out what was the right method for him, how hard should we go, when should we go, that type of thing.”
Dehn’s 16th match of the season came against Hempstead in early January. The match was stopped for injury time after he was thrown down by the Mustangs’ Trever Maiers. It never resumed, and Dehn didn’t wrestle again until the Class 2A sectional meet nearly a month later.
Dehn won the sectional title and advanced districts, where he lost to Crigger in the final. He advanced to state with a 12-10 victory over West Delaware’s Jared Voss in a wrestleback for second place.
“Wrestling with a flat tire to begin with isn’t easy. To beat those kids to get to the state tournament, it’s a tough road,” Dehn said. “But there was a lot of mental growth that took place, and a lot of encouragement from my coaches and teammates. I knew I had to get it done because I have goals and high expectations for myself. I kind of just put my mind to it, ignored how it felt and got it done.”
Despite losing both state tournament matches, Dehn finished his junior season 18-5, with all five losses coming against state qualifiers.
He also became a three-time state qualifier in the process, but has suffered more than his share of disappointment on the state stage.
As a sophomore at Totino-Grace, he went 31-12 at 152 but lost both of his matches at the Class AA state meet — including an ultimate tiebreaker loss in an elimination match. He was 24-15 at 138 as a freshman, but lost his only match at the state tournament.
With all those doubts about his arm, one might think extra rest would have been the best course of action for Dehn in the offseason prior to his senior year.
He didn’t see it that way.
The disappointment of losing lit a fire. Dehn attended four camps in the summer and wrestled nearly 50 matches.
He also began a new training regimen with Allen, meeting in the weight room four times a week at 5:15 a.m. throughout the summer and into the school year.
“Never complained,” Allen said. “Showed up, did whatever I asked and we’ve really been working on his physical strength, we’ve been working on his mental game, and then obviously his technique, too.
“He committed himself to the sport. He has very high hopes and I’m proud of his growth. He’s not done yet, and I’m going to keep holding him accountable and making sure he’s doing the things he needs to do — which he is.”
That work has paid dividends so far, Dehn said.
“Not only my arm, but physically throughout my entire body I feel a lot better. I feel a lot of improvement,” he said.
Allen sees it, too.
“He’s going to get away with a lot more just due to that strength, because he’s so much stronger. But I think the arm isn’t a thing for him right now,” he said. “It’s part of him, it’s part of his story. It’s an adversity he has been through. He knows how to get through adversity if he gets in a tight match or something doesn’t go his way.”
Dehn moved up in weight again this season and is 13-3 so far. He opened the year on a six-match winning streak and has scored bonus points for his team in all but two victories so far this year. He has wrestled at three different weights, but has settled in at 170 and was rated No. 7 in The Predicament’s pre-holiday rankings.
But the toughest matches are yet to come.
“Something we’ve been preaching a lot to him is the saying on our wall (in the wrestling room), which is ‘failure isn’t fatal and success isn’t final,’ and I think he’s a guy that’s really bought into that,” Allen said. “He has really high standards for himself, which is exciting, I love that, but last year he might not have always handled a loss in a positive, constructive way — as a learn. It was more this deflating thing. But I think he is on pace for what he wants to accomplish.
“He’s really working hard and he’s got all the skills. We just need to put it together in February.”