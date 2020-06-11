Dubuque Senior’s Tommy Casey rewrote the record books during his senior football season.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week recently earned the distinguished honor of Male Athlete of the Year at Dubuque Senior High School after breaking six passing records as the team’s two-year starting quarterback.
Casey set records for passing yards in a game, passing yards in a season, all-time career leader in passing yards, passes completed in a season, passes completed in a year and passing touchdowns in a game.
“Tommy really shined for us last year,” Dubuque Senior football coach Dale Ploessl said. “He was extremely motivated and wanted nothing more than for his team to be successful. He was the first one at workouts and the last to leave and he always wanted to continue learning.”
The St. Ambrose signee finished his career with 1,957 passing yards while throwing for 13 touchdowns and running for four more. He set the school record for passing yards in a game with 406 and touchdowns in a game (5) against Cedar Rapids Prairie.
“The football season was very exciting; it was just a great time with great friends,” Casey said. “All of the experience I gained over the years has really benefited me as an athlete. I am excited for the opportunity to play in Davenport this fall, especially being so close to home and getting a chance to play at Clarke in the upcoming years.”
Casey credited his teammates, coaches, and family for his success.
“I don’t get to this point without them,” he said. “They have all supported me the entire way.”
A tireless work ethic also helped pave the way for Casey.
“I made it a point to come in before school every morning to work with Coach Ploessl and to spend as much time as I could in the weight room to work on getting faster and stronger,” Casey said.
Casey also earned the respect of his teammates during his role as the team’s quarterback.
“He really improved over the years just by taking the time to learn the game,” Ploessl said. “He turned into a great leader for us, and he always did what he could to help his teammates along the way.”
Casey split his time between football and baseball for the majority of his high school career until deciding to put all of his focus on football his senior year.
“All of this stuff with COVID-19 has been crazy and I just want the extra time to work on football,” he said. “I enjoyed the time I got to play baseball, and it taught me a lot of things.”