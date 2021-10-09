POTOSI, Wis. — Potosi/Cassville did its part Friday night for staying alive in the race for the Six Rivers Conference title with a 30-26 win over visiting River Ridge.
The win marks the first conference loss of the season for the Timberwolves, setting up a huge contest next Friday between Ridge and Black Hawk/Warren, who is currently undefeated in conference play. A River Ridge win over Black Hawk would give Ridge and Potosi/Cassville a share of the title.
“Our guys have been very driven this past week after getting gut-punched Saturday by Black Hawk,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. “We had our best week of practice, and these guys answered every challenge thrown at them.”
Potosi/Cassville (7-1, 5-1) was challenged immediately Friday night after River Ridge took a quick 12-0 lead following a 76-yard kickoff return from Ian Adrian and an 85-yard run from quarterback Logan Drone.
“If you get down 12-0 in a high school game, it usually doesn’t go well,” Siegert said. “Our guys did a great job of responding when we could’ve gotten steamrolled.”
Potosi/Cassville went on to score 30-unanswered points as they held on for the Homecoming win. An 11-yard TD run from Ashton Spitzack put PC on the board just before the second quarter, before adding a 1-yard plunge from Roman Friederick with 8:40 remaining in the half to take a 14-12 lead.
Spitzack finished with 13 carries for 79 yards, while Friederick added 165 yards on 21 carries.
Potosi/Cassville then went to the air with quarterback Levi Groom connecting with Robby Roe for scores of 30 and 34 yards to put PC up, 30-12, with 5:13 left in the third quarter.
“We knew after last week that we couldn’t get down on ourselves, and we just had to keep our heads up after Ridge got those two quick scores,” Roe said. “Our line really set the tone after that, and we were able to move the ball and get some scores while our defense kept them out of the end zone.”
The Timberwolves (6-2, 5-1) then scored for the first time since the first quarter on a 33-yard run by Will Cooley, pulling them to within 10 points with 9:04 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Wolves would make things even more interesting at the 3:46 mark when they got an 8-yard score from Owen Hamilton. PC turned the ball over on downs with 1:17 remaining, giving Ridge another chance to take the lead, but a Joe Vogelsberg interception gave the ball back to PC with 1:10 remaining.
The pick was the second of the night for Vogelsberg.
“It was so exciting to get that second interception and realize that we were going to come out of there with a big win,” Vogelsberg said. “It was such a team-win tonight and everybody stepped up to make big plays when we needed them.”
For River Ridge, Drone finished the game with eight carries for 82 yards while completing 10 of 20 pass attempts for 164 yards.
“We really needed to bounce back from Saturday’s loss,” Roe said. “I can’t think of a better way to do that than coming back from a 12-point deficit to knock off a really good team.”