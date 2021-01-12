The Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert boys basketball teams are making up a contest tonight at Moody Gymnasium.
It couldn’t have come at a much better time.
Both programs cracked The Associated Press boys basketball rankings on Monday ahead of tonight’s showdown. Hempstead (4-2) returns to the poll in Class 4A at No. 10, while Wahlert (5-1) made its debut in the Class 3A rankings at No. 10.
Western Dubuque (8-1) climbed two positions in the 3A poll to No. 7.
Dyersville Beckman (7-2), on the heels of back-to-back losses, dropped from fourth to ninth in the Class 2A poll.
Top rankings in the state went to Cedar Falls (4A), Pella (3A), Boyden-Hull (2A) and North Linn (1A).
Shullsburg 59, Argyle 47 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Brandon Hoppman scored 24 points and Chandler Kelly added 17 as the Miners (6-4) rallied from a halftime deficit to drop Argyle.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 38, Anamosa 34 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Delaney Banowetz drilled 3 treys among her 18 points, Holly Kremer added 16 and the Mohawks (5-6) continued finding their groove with a road win.
Iowa-Grant 45, Benton 31 — At Benton, Wis.: Ashley Runde scored 13 points and Julia Searls netted 12 as the Panthers (2-11) pulled away from the Zephyrs.
Boscobel 51, North Crawford 30 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Sarah Knowles scored 16 points, Gretta Grassel and Erin Knowles scored nine apiece, and the Bulldogs (4-8) cruised.