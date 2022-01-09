Dubuque Hempstead captured six wins by fall to secure a 46-30 victory over Waterloo East on Saturday in Waterloo, Iowa.
Mitchell Murphy (113), Gable Brooks (132), Landon Reisen (138), Kyrie Tate (145), Zach Conlon (220) and Joseph Lewis (285) each won their matches by fall to power the Mustangs. Conlon was particularly impressive, locking up his victory in 56 seconds.
Rams claim title — At Elkader, Iowa: Alex Kirman (113), Jaxon Roling (126), Seth Connolly (138) and Cohen Pfohl (285) won titles, and Beau Healey (160) and Ethan Manders (195) were second as Dubuque Senior won the Central Invitational, 217.5-211.5, over Waterloo West.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Dustin Digman won the 182 title and Jerren Gille was second at 120 to help the Golden Eagles to seventh place. Edgewood-Colesburg’s Dawson Bergan won the 120 title. Peyton Gaul (113) was runner-up for the Vikings. Clayton Ridge’s Erik Flores won the 106 title. Teammate Eli Weiss (220) was second.
Bobcats go 3-1 — At Marion, Iowa: Trayton Kurimski (152), Nevin Pins (160), Greyson Gardner (182) and Dakota Hoffmann (220) collected four wins apiece as Western Dubuque went 3-1 at the Linn-Mar Duals. The Bobcats defeated Marion (57-16), Cedar Rapids Xavier (60-22) and Clinton (76-6), but lost to the host Lions (51-24).
Blazers win — At Delhi, Iowa: Nick Schmidt (126) won an individual championship and Owen Huehnergarth (195) and Jason Koopmann (285) finished second to help Dyersville Beckman win the Farr Jebens Invitational. Host Maquoketa Valley was sixth, led by Brady Davis’ second-place performance at 220. Max Clasen (170) was third for Western Dubuque’s secondary unit, which placed ninth.
Cougars 10th — At Riverside, Iowa: Brock Morris improved to 27-1 with his 106-pound championship, and Trever Freiburger was runner-up at 132 as Cascade placed 10th at the 15-team Gary Curtis Invitational.
Hawks win title — At Van Horne, Iowa: Wyatt Voelker won the 195-pound title and Carson Less (120), Jax Miller (126), Brent Yonkovic (138) and Cameron Geuther (285) finished as runners-up as West Delaware won the Jerry Eckenrod Invitational.
Cardinals crown 4 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Ivan Martin (132), Tate Martin (152), Ben Thines (182) and Jackson VanKeuren (220) won individual championships for Maquoketa at the Northeast Invitational. Bellevue’s Will Steinbeck (120), Kempton Sikkema (160B) and Jack Hiland (195) placed second.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Larue wins title — At Elkader, Iowa: Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern freshman Chloe Larue pinned Dubuque Wahlert’s Alana Duggan in 3:13 to win the 145-pound championship at the Elkader Invitational. Avery Schmidt (160) also finished runner-up for Wahlert. Clayton Ridge’s Rebecca Schumann won the 145B championship and Samantha Spielbauer was runner-up at 170.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scales Mound 47, South Beloit 37 -- At South Beloit, Ill.: Ben Werner scored 17 points and Benjamin Vandigo added 13 as the Illinois Class 1A No. 5-ranked Hornets (12-0) grinded past No. 4-ranked South Beloit (12-2) in a ranked showdown.
Galena 59, Warren 44 — At Galena, Ill.: Connor Glasgow dropped 24 points and Ethan Hefel added 16 as the Pirates used a 23-8 run in the fourth quarter to put away the Warriors.
Southwestern 75, Boscobel 42 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Nate Reiff torched the Bulldogs for 28 points, helping Southwestern on a 46-21 second-half run to earn a victory on Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 55, Crestwood 20 — At Fayette, Iowa: Chandler Houselog scored 14 points, Camdyn Kay and Jaelyn Tigges added 10 apiece, and the Mustangs rolled to a win at Upper Iowa University.
Cascade 80, Durant 44 — At Cascade, Iowa: Ally Hoffman erupted for 29 points and Alyssa Lux added 17 as the Cougars cruised past Durant.
Prairie du Chien 74, Black Hawk 35 — At South Wayne, Wis.: Lily Krahn drilled six 3-pointers among her 31 points, powering the Blackhawks on the road.
Platteville 69, Evansville 53 -- At Platteville, Wis.: Cam Nies scored 27 points and Lizzie Poller added 22 as the Hillmen pulled away from Evansville.
Lena-Winslow 52, East Dubuque 30 — At Lanark, Ill.: Anna Berryman scored 10 points, but the Warriors fell at the Eastland Shootout. Berryman and Mia Wilwert added eight points apiece on Friday night in a 60-30 loss to West Carroll.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 93, UW-Stout 86 -- At Platteville, Wis.: Quentin Shields scored 17 points, Kyle Tuma netted 16 points with 10 rebounds, and Ben Probst and Logan Pearson added 15 points apiece as the NCAA Division III No. 2-ranked Pioneers remained undefeated.
Loras 98, Central 59 — At Loras: Ali Sabet scored 23 points, Tyler Bass added 16 and Rowan McGowen had 13 as the Duhawks (11-3, 3-2 American Rivers Conference) blasted the Dutch.
Dubuque 98, Finlandia 78 — At Wisconsin Dells, Wis.: Jaylin McCants led a balanced Spartans attack with 14 points, while Sam Kilburg, Peter Ragen and Keegan Zimmerman added 11 apiece.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 96, Central 75 — At Loras: Sami Martin scored 21 points, Madison Haslow added 17 and Madison Fleckenstein chipped in 15 as the Duhawks (9-4, 3-1 A-R-C) rushed past the Dutch.
UW-Stout 60, UW-Platteville 45 — At Menomonie, Wis.: Maiah Domask scored 11 points with nine rebounds, but the Pioneers (9-4, 2-1 WIAC) couldn’t get their offense going in the road loss.