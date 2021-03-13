Just three years ago, Dubuque Wahlert was a winless football program in Iowa Class 3A.
Last season, under second-year coach Jamie Marshall, the Golden Eagles posted a 6-3 record and clinched their first playoff victory since 2008. Following a close 17-14 loss at top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier to close its season, Wahlert made a statement for the rest of the 3A field moving forward.
Now, imagine what the Eagles can do in Class 2A.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Friday its new district assignments for the 2021 and 2022 football seasons under a two-year cycle.
This fall will be the first season to feature a seventh classification with Class 5A, approved in January by the Board of Control to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA’s largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason across all classes.
With the change, the revived Wahlert program will now play at the 2A level, which includes 48 schools. The Eagles will play in District 4 with Jesup, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, LaPorte City Union and Waukon.
“We’re just excited to go play more football,” Marshall said. “It doesn’t really matter to me or the rest of the team if we’re 2A or 3A. If that’s where the numbers say we are, then fine, we’ll go put the ball down and go play.
“I think the excitement of football has carriesd over all offseason. The attendance in the weight room has been great and with the announcement (Friday), there’s a buzz in the school over who we’re playing and what district we’re in. There’s a great buzz about football at Wahlert right now and we’re going to continue with that. The outlook is still bright from last season no matter the level we’re playing at.”
The change also brings the likely end to Wahlert’s city rivalries with Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior, with both of those programs to be in the highest 5A classification.
“When you look at the number disparity right now, I don’t think it really helps either of us at this point,” Marshall said. “Hopefully down the road, we get our numbers back up and we can revisit that. But with RPI playing such a huge role in those classes for non-district opponents, playing down against us is risky for them. There’s no benefit for any of us.”
Class 5A will be for the state’s 36 largest schools, including Hempstead and Senior. Both schools have been placed in Group 3, which also includes Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Muscatine and Davenport West.
Western Dubuque has moved into Class 4A, which includes the next-largest 36 schools. The Bobcats most recently competed at the Class 3A level and won a state championship in the fall of 2019.
The Bobcats will compete in District 2 with Decorah, Marion, Mason City, Waterloo East and Waverly-Shell Rock.
West Delaware and Maquoketa remain in Class 3A, which also includes 36 schools. West Delaware will play in District 3 with Center Point-Urbana, Charles City, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Independence and South Tama. Maquoketa has been assigned to District 4 with Davenport Assumption, Benton Community, De Witt Central, Mount Vernon and Vinton-Shellsburg.
Cascade and Dyersville Beckman will compete for the Class 1A, District 4 title with Waterloo Columbus, MFL/Mar-Mac, Postville and Sumner-Fredericksburg. Class 1A includes 48 schools.
Bellevue, Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley will play in Class A, District 4 along with East Buchanan, North Linn, South Winneshiek and Starmont.
The other biggest shift in regards to area teams will be from Edgewood-Colesburg, as the Vikings have opted to play 8-man football and will compete in a district with Calamus-Wheatland, Central City, Central Elkader, Easton Valley, Lansing Kee, Wyoming Midland and Springville.
“It’s pretty unknown for sure,” Vikings 12th-year coach James Rochford said. “We’ve been watching film and doing online clinics. We just have to learn what we have to do and get our playbook reorganized on terminology we had before. We just have to understand our talent coming back and where we’re going to be our best. It’s a big challenge for us as coaches. It’s all something we thought we could do and we’ll be all right.”
While the Vikings had recently turned around their fortunes in Class A — posting a 25-5 overall record the past three seasons and reaching the state semifinals for the first time in program history in 2018 — what the program couldn’t overcome was continued declining numbers.
“We’ve graduated some large classes and it was just feeling like we’d have to go 8-man,” Rochford said. “We’re averaging about 35 kids a class down through first grade. I’m a little fearful that if we stuck with 11-man football we wouldn’t have been able to even practice 11-on-11. If you plug in a bunch of freshmen, they get beat up and battered and it’s more likely they’ll quit from getting so beat up. We’ve been down that road before and thought that 8-man was the best route to go.
“It’s just a situation where we didn’t know if there were any other alternatives.”