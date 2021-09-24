Derek Leicht could feel the added attention when he stepped to the starting line Thursday night.
It comes with the territory when you’re the newly minted No. 1-ranked cross country runner in Iowa Class 4A.
The Dubuque Hempstead senior ran a 15:25 to edge Western Dubuque senior Eli Naumann, the No. 2-ranked runner in Class 3A, by five seconds to win the Jim Boughton Invitational on the 5K layout at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Hempstead also won the team title in the nine-team event bolstered by five teams in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches’ poll.
“It feels great to be ranked No.1, but, at the same time, everyone I race against has a target on my back,” said Leicht, who rose from No. 6 to No. 1 after winning the prestigious Heartland Classic on Saturday in Pella, Iowa. “Eli showed that today. He ran a great race. I know everyone wants to beat the No. 1 guy, but that just pushes me to run faster.
“We were pretty much neck-and-neck the whole way. But that last hill, with about 300 yards to go, I kind of started to pull away.”
Leicht and Naumann made it pretty much a two-man race. Cedar Falls’ Brayden Burnett finished a distant third in 15:57 on a calm, cool evening for running.
“I really wanted to push Derek, to kind of see where he’s at right now and to see where I’m at right now, condition-wise, and I think we’re both pretty happy with how things turned out as far as our times,” Naumann said. “Competition is absolutely everything. He’d pull ahead a little bit, then I’d pull ahead a little bit, and we’d both push each other up the hills. It definitely brought out the best in both of us.”
No. 4-ranked Hempstead placed its five scoring runners in the top 24 to score 43 and edge No. 9 Cedar Falls by 13 points. No. 12 Pleasant Valley scored 60, followed by Class 3A No. 7 Western Dubuque (109), No. 16 North Scott (121), host Dubuque Senior (165), Waterloo (204), Dubuque Wahlert (212) and Iowa City Liberty (253).
John Maloney placed fifth in 16:11 as Hempstead’s No. 2 runner. The Mustangs also scored with sixth-place Johnathan O’Brien (16:13), seventh-place Caleb Kass (16:14) and 24th-place Kyle Duehr (17:10), while Marcus Leitzen finished 27th and Justin Mootz 30th.
“We did a great job of packing up from the beginning of the race,” Maloney said. “There were obviously a lot of really good teams here, and that gave us great motivation. This is the only home meet we have all year, so it felt great to show Dubuque what we’re capable of doing. I think we showed the whole state what Dubuque can do.”
Isaiah Hammerand placed 15th for Western Dubuque in 16:49. Derek Fangmann took 25th in 17:11, Brenden Begle took 33rd in 17:39 and Drew Meyer finished 34th in 17:40. Levi Meyer took 36th and Nathan Williams 45th.
Robert Howes paced Senior with a 20th-place 17:00, followed by Cole Oftedahl (29th in 17:25), Jacob Haug (32nd in 17:36), Jack Tonn (40th in 18:07), and Ty Printy (44th in 18:17), while Sam Weber and Jacob Rowe did not score.
Carter Hancock led Wahlert with a 16:43 for 14th place. The Golden Eagles also scored with Nolan Martineau (37th in 17:48), Gabe Auer (48th in 18:19), Joe Chapman (56th in 18:47) and Kyle Powers (57th in 18:55).
East Dubuque’s Matt Foote placed 46th in 17:58, while Owen Murdock took 68th and Wil Quinn 78th.