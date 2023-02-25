Eight area wrestlers booked a date in tonight’s Wisconsin state wrestling finals.
Fennimore went 6-for-8 in the quarterfinal round, and four of the six semifinalists advanced into tonight’s championship round during the WIAA Division 3 state tournament on Friday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
The Golden Eagles sent Brett Birchman (113), Ian Crapp (132), Tristan Steldt (160) and Evan Gratz (285) into the Division 3 finals.
Darlington/Black Hawk’s Ethan Aird (113) and Belmont/Platteville’s Porter Mandurano (285) set up title shots in Division 2.
Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Chloe LaRue (145) and Fennimore’s Rachel Schauer (165) punched tickets to the finals on the girls side.
Fennimore’s Amryn Nutter (120), Sylar Zdanczewicz (145), and Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Seffrood (138) lost in the semifinals but can still finish as high as third and no lower than sixth.
Birchman kicked off the quarterfinal round with a 19-1 technical fall over Riverdale’s Brody Miess. He guaranteed himself a move up the podium after three straight third-place finishes, winning a 10-2 major decision over Valders’ Maddux Wendling in the semifinals.
Crapp pinned Pardeeville’s Kingston Galetka in 3:17 in his quarterfinal match, then booked an 8-0 major decision over Crandon’s Elias Glinski in the semis.
Tristan Steldt won a 9-0 major decision over Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Emmerson Moen.
Nutter beat Lena’s Dylan Comins by technical fall, 18-2, in the quarterfinals, but lost a 3-2 decision to Mineral Point’s Roen Carey in the semifinals. Zdanczewicz (145) beat Shiocton’s Isaiah Carton, 3-2, in the quarterfinals, but was pinned in 5:07 by Mineral Point’s Tarrin Riley in the semifinals.
Gratz pinned Thorp/Owen-Withee’s Nathan Zarins in 1:48 before winning a 6-1 decision over Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Diego Morales in the semifinals.
Fennimore’s Nathan Blaschke (170) and Wyatt Ahnen (182), and Lancaster’s Ryan McCartney (195) lost in the quarterfinals and then again in the consolation first round and were eliminated from the Division 3 tournament.
The WarBirds’ Aird opened his quest for a state title with a pin of Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus’ Blake Endres in 2:41 in the quarterfinals. Aird won again in the semifinals, a 7-12 decision over New London’s Wyatt Magolski.
Seffrood won an 11-3 major decision over Lodi’s Owen Breunig in the quarterfinals before running into three-time state champ Rhett Koenig of Prairie du Chien in the semifinals. Koenig, who won their finals matchup last year, 6-2, beat Seffrood, 4-3, in ultimate tiebreaker on Friday.
Mandurano pinned Chilton/Hilbert’s Logan See in 1:50 in the quarterfinals, then added another fall in the semifinals, this time sticking Freedom’s Hunter Vander Heiden in 3:58.
Belmont/Platteville’s Dylan Weigel (120) and Darlington/Black Hawk’s Breylin Goebel (152) and Ross Crist (195) each lost their first two matches on Friday and were eliminated from the Division 2 tournament.
LaRue officially set up a finals rematch against New London’s Hailie Krueger. LaRue, the second seed, pinned Holmen’s Evelyn Vetsch in 2:23 in her semifinal match to reach tonight’s final.
Krueger beat LaRue, 5-3, in tiebreaker-1 in last year’s title match. LaRue and Krueger have both pinned their way to the final this season.
Schauer, who placed fourth last year, outlasted Antigo’s Alexandra Hofrichter, 13-12, in the semifinals.
Lancaster’s Alyvia Bahl (120) lost her consolation first round match and was eliminated.
