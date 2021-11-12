For Dyersville Beckman, the magic number is 12.
If the Trailblazers can get past Van Meter in today’s Class 1A semifinal, they will become the first team in school history to reach 12 wins. More importantly, it would place Beckman in its first-ever state championship game.
Most importantly, however, the goal of reaching number 12 has kept the focus of head coach Mark Atwater’s team on winning the next one.
“No team at Beckman has ever won 12 games before,” Atwater said after last week’s victory over MFL/Mar-Mac. “We’re 11-0, and we want to get 12. That’s our first goal.”
Attaining that goal will mean taking down perennial 1A powerhouse and top-ranked Van Meter, who won the state title in 2017 and were runners-up in 2019 and 2020. The Bulldogs are in the semifinals for the sixth consecutive season.
Sixth-ranked Beckman is making its first trip to the UNI-Dome since the 2014 season and were also semifinalists in 2011 and 2012.
Atwater acknowledged that while his team may be looked at as underdogs, it hasn’t been a central focus for them this week.
“We talk about it a little bit, but not like an over amount. We’re not putting things up saying, ‘No one respects us’ or anything like that,” he said. “I think a lot of teams have played them and been like, ‘Oh shoot, we’re playing Van Meter, here it goes again.’
“We don’t know them and they don’t know us. If we go out and throw the first punch, that’s what it has to be. We have to be physical so they understand that this is going to be a tough game, this is going to be a battle. Our biggest focus has been, hey, can we throw the first punch?”
One thing that has drawn Atwater’s attention as he’s studied the Bulldogs this week is the similar style of play to the Blazers.
“The more I watch, I think this is really similar to who we are and how we play,” he said. For our kids, I think that is really exciting. This is going to be a slugfest. They’re big up front, physical, and so are we. It’s kind of one of those things, you put two people’s strengths together and see who comes out of it.”
Van Meter can put points on the board, averaging 47.9 per game. Quarterback Jack Petit has thrown for 1,081 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 13 scores and 832 yards. Running back Dalten Van Pelt has 1,492 yards on the ground and found the end zone 23 times.
But what stands out the most is the defense. The Bulldogs allowed a miniscule 4.3 points on average and shut out opponents seven times this season, led by Reese Moore’s 56.5 tackles.
Beckman averages 38.7 points behind Owen Huehnergarth’s 1,559 yards rushing and 23 scores. Quarterback Cayden Gassmann has thrown for 1,206 yards and 15 touchdowns, while rushing for 680 yards and nine TDs on the ground.
The Blazers’ defense surrenders 9.3 points per contest and is led by Nick Wulfekuhle, who has amassed 49.5 tackles on the season.
“They are definitely a powerhouse,” said Gassmann, who accounted for four touchdowns in last week’s quarterfinal victory. “I don’t think really much changes, though. We just need to play our game and we can compete with anybody.”
Gassmann knows the Bulldogs will put a focus on stopping Huehnergarth, but the Blazers have proven all year they can find the end zone in multiple ways.
“They run a 4-4 on defense so they’re gonna try and stop the run game, but I think that opens up everything for our skill guys in the pass game, too, so we’ll be alright,” he said.
During this week’s preparation, Atwater hasn’t had to worry about the moment being too big for his team.
“I will say with our kids and our focus and our leadership, that nothing is going to be too crazy big,” he said. “I just trust this group immensely. I don’t worry about those things with them.”