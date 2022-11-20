Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Bellevue's Morgan Meyer
Hempstead's Addison Wright
Senior's Brooke Sullivan
Wahlert's Olivia Donovan
Galena's Addie Hefel
Southwestern's Bailey Schneider
Western Dubuque's Hailey Wulfekuhle
Beckman Catholic: Shea Steffen, Shelby Pirc
Bellevue: Morgan Meyer, Terrin Back
Bellevue Marquette: Elise Kilburg, Ella Tracy
Benton: Jocelyn Cummins, Kailey Fawcett
Cascade: Corinne Rea, Kate Green
Cassville: Abigail Tasker, Hannah Infield
Clayton Ridge: Rachel Powers, Kaci Kregel
Cuba City: Ella McKinley, Ella Taylor
Darlington: Jaidyn Evenstad, Jaylyn Schwartz
Dubuque Hempstead: Addison Wright, Kylie Weis
Dubuque Senior: Brooke Sullivan, Lexie LeConte
Dubuque Wahlert: Olivia Donovan, Liliana Marrero-O’Hea
East Dubuque: Rachel Anger, Erika Dolan
Fennimore: Braycee Nelson, Maya Stepanek
Galena: Addie Hefel, Taylor Hilby
Lancaster: Abby Esser, Jessica Morgan
Maquoketa: Mikaela Burken, Clare Hackman
Maquoketa Valley: Haley Ronnebaum, Lili Bauers
Platteville: Jaxcyn Berntgen, Brooke Von Glahn
Potosi: Emily Bierman, Brooke Traver
River Ridge: Gwen Miller, Sadie Fry
Scales Mound: Anniston Werner, Brooklyn McCartney
Shullsburg: Camden Russell, Taylor Russell
Southwestern: Bailey Schneider, Jadyn Mess
Stockton: Whittney Sullivan, Kacy Wright
West Delaware: Allie Demmer, Brooke Krogmann
Western Dubuque: Hailey Wulfekuhle, Franny Heiberger, Erica Ernzen
