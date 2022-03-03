The University of Wisconsin-Platteville landed a pair of players on the all-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball team, the league announced Wednesday.
Quentin Shields, a senior guard from Chicago and Brooks College Prep Academy, and Kyle Tuma, senior forward from Valders, Wis., represented the Pioneers on the 10-player first team. Shields earned first-team recognition for the third consecutive season.
UW-Platteville’s Justin Stovall, a senior from Whitney Young High School in Chicago, claimed a spot on the five-member all-defensive team for the third straight year and also landed honorable mention all-conference. The Pioneers’ Logan Pearson, a sophomore guard from Appleton, Wis., also received honorable mention.
The all-sportsmanship team included UW-Platteville’s Alex Ranney, a senior guard from Waterloo, Wis., as well as a pair of former Prairie du Chien High School standouts — UW-Eau Claire senior forward Nathan Banasik and UW-Stout senior center Drew Scott.
UW-Oshkosh’s Levi Borchert was tabbed the player of the year, while UW-River Falls’ Rodrick Payne was selected the newcomer of the year and UW-Oshkosh’s Matt Lewis landed the coach of the year award. UW-Eau Claire’s Spencer Page received the Max Sparger scholar-athlete award.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Dubuque 10, Saint Mary’s (Minn.) 7 — At Auburndale, Fla.: Mitch Pomeroy belted a pinch-hit grand slam, Hunter Martindale added a three-run shot, and the Spartans beat Saint Mary’s.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
William Penn 3, Clarke 2 — At Kehl Center: Michael Jenkins led the Pride with 15 kills and Montez Thompson added 10, but the Statesmen won, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13. Erik Schmidt put up 32 assists for the Pride (5-14, 1-9 Heart). Penn improved to 14-2, 12-1.