Will Lawrence had to grind for every yard he gained last Friday night.
The senior running back for the Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg football tri-op ran the ball 23 times for 134 yards and a score in a pivotal 20-12 win over Potosi/Cassville. The Knights improved to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in Six Rivers play.
“We knew coming in to Friday that we were going to have to bring our A-game,” Lawrence said. “Potosi/Cassville has a lot of guys back and they return a lot of talent. I knew the yards weren’t going to come easily.”
The Knights took a 14-12 lead on a 1-yard run by Lawrence just before half time.
“We knew getting the lead before half was a big deal,” Lawrence said. “That really gave us a spark heading into the third quarter. Our line does a great job. When they are successful, our running backs are successful.”
Lawrence broke free late in the third quarter for a 47-yard run that helped prevented Potosi/Cassville from taking control of the game.
“That run really put the momentum in our favor in the second half,” coach Todd Bastian said. “Will was meeting his opponents at the line of scrimmage on a lot of his runs, but when he can break through, he has excellent speed.”
Lawrence, who also plays linebacker for the Knights, was in on seven tackles during the game as Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg held Potosi/Cassville scoreless in the second half.
“Defensively, Will is one of our fastest guys,” Bastian said. “He has the speed to keep guys from getting around the perimeter. He really is the whole package as a football player.”
Lawrence has been playing on the varsity since making the kickoff team as a freshman.
“Getting in the weight room and working on getting bigger and faster has really paid off over the years,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence also plays basketball for Benton and baseball for the Benton/Shullsburg co-op. This is the first year for the football tri-op program.
“Going into it, we weren’t really sure what to expect,” Lawrence said. “We gained a lot of good athletes from Shullsburg who have been putting in the work since they were freshmen. It took a little while to go from rivals to teammates, but we are all fine with it.”
Added Bastian: “Will leads by example; he’s a pretty quiet kid but he plays football the way it’s meant to be played. He’s very physical and practices the way he plays. You can tell he loves the game, and the other kids feed off of that.”