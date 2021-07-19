A capsule look at tonight’s Iowa Class 3A Substate 3 semifinal games:
NO. 5 MAQUOKETA (20-15) AT NO. 1 DUBUQUE WAHLERT (28-10)
Time — 7 p.m.
Site — Petrakis Park
Scouting Maquoketa — The Cardinals upset No. 4-seeded Decorah, 10-3, on Friday to reach tonight’s semifinal. They have won eight of their last 11 games, including decisions over No. 7-ranked Solon and No. 10-ranked Decorah. Maquoketa has outscored its opponents, 204-196, and hits .304 as a team while posting a 4.13 team ERA. Senior Kannon Coakley leads the team with a .481 batting average and 39 RBIs.
Scouting Wahlert — Unranked at the beginning of the season, the Golden Eagles went four weeks at No. 2 in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll and landed at No. 5 in the final rankings. Wahlert defeated Vinton-Shellsburg, 10-0, behind Aaron Savary’s six-inning perfect game on Friday. They have won five of their last six meetings and had three games rained out in the final two weeks of the season. Wahlert has outscored its opponents, 287-140, and owns a .326 team batting average and 2.68 team ERA. Leadoff man Jake Brosius has been the catalyst all season, posting a .381 batting average with a team-leading 50 RBIs and a school-record 13 home runs.
Outlook — For years, the two teams met in the first week of the regular-season, but they haven’t played since 2019. The Eagles have won at least the last 12 meetings in the series, including a playoff game in 2011. (Iowa prep statistics web site Varsity Bound’s historical matchups only date to the 2010 season). Wahlert has outscored Maquoketa, 152-25, during that period.
NO. 3 INDEPENDENCE (26-13) AT NO. 2 WESTERN DUBUQUE (17-18)
Time — 7 p.m.
Site — Farley Park
Scouting Independence — The Mustangs were ranked as high as No. 6 in the IHSBCA poll this season but dropped out of the rankings in Week 5. They have won 11 of their last 13 games, including a 7-4 decision over West Delaware in the opening round Friday. Independence also swept West Delaware in a WaMaC Conference doubleheader on July 18. The Mustangs have outscored their opponents, 269-164, and own a .322 team batting average and 2.93 team ERA.
Scouting Western Dubuque — The Bobcats edged Monticello, 3-2, on Friday to break a four-game losing streak and shake off some rust after having four playing dates rained out in the final two weeks of the season. Western Dubuque has had two four-game winning streaks and two four-game losing streaks this summer. The Bobcats have outscored their opponents, 207-174, and hit .299 as a team while posting a 3.93 team ERA. Senior first baseman Sawyer Nauman is hitting .548 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs, 57 RBIs, 27 walks and 12 hit batsmen for a .677 on-base percentage and 1.140 slugging percentage.
Outlook — Western Dubuque has won 17 straight games against Independence but the teams haven’t met since the Bobcats departed the WaMaC for the Mississippi Valley Conference in the 2018-19 school year. Independence last beat Western Dubuque on June 9, 2010. The Bobcats have outscored the Mustangs, 168-30, during the streak.
On deck — The winners of tonight’s games meet Wednesday for a berth in next week’s eight-team state tournament at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City.
HEMPSTEAD HOLDING PATTERN
Top-seeded Dubuque Hempstead earned a bye into Wednesday’s Class 4A Substate 5 championship game at Petrakis Park with a 10-0 victory over Bettendorf on Friday. The Mustangs (29-10) will scout tonight’s game featuring second-seeded North Scott (25-13) hosting third-seeded Davenport West (23-10) in a matchup of Mississippi Athletic Conference rivals.