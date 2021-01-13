CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City girls basketball team continues to show signs of growth this season.
With just one returning starter, who is also the team’s lone senior, the Cubans have had to rely on their youth with three sophomores in the starting lineup.
The trio has made an early name for themselves, and did so again Tuesday night, combining for 42 points in a 61-42 win over Southwestern at Cuba City High School.
“We continue to grow every day as a team,” Cuba City coach Brad Lutes said. “We were able to put a whole game together tonight, and our younger kids continue to step up for us.”
Sophomore Jenna Dailey led the Cubans (6-2, 8-5 SWAL) with 17 points, while fellow sophomore Grace Cummins added 14 and Maddison Carl added 11. Senior Bailey Lutes also added 11 points for the Cubans.
“The girls are buying into the system and have proven that we are at our best when everyone can contribute,” Lutes said. “I knew coming into the season that we have the chance to be competitive every night, and I’m pleased with the effort and growth that I’ve seen so far.”
The Cubans, who defeated the Wildcats in overtime on Saturday, trailed, 20-18, with 7:18 remaining before Bailey Lutes used a three-point play to put the Cubans back on top. Cuba City got 13 first-half points from Cummins and ended the half on a 12-3 run to take a 38-29 lead.
“We took better care of the ball tonight than we did on Saturday, and the kids were a little more relaxed out there,” Lutes said. “It was a matter of execution, and tonight we were able to do what we do better.”
The Cubans continued their offensive run into the second half, where they scored nine unanswered points before the Wildcats (1-6, 2-8) got a basket from junior Alisa Ramaker with 12:13 to play.
The Cuba City defense held the Wildcats to just two field goals until the benches were cleared with 3:23 remaining.
Southwestern was led by Ramaker and junior Hannah Lacey with 10 points each.