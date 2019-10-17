The Loras College women’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the American Rivers Conference this season with the release of the coaches’ preseason poll on Wednesday.
The Duhawks received two first-place votes but finished behind Wartburg, the defending league champion which reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III tournament last season.
The University of Dubuque was predicted to finish ninth.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 3, William Penn 0 — At Clarke: Jamie Albertson, Rachel Crawford and Nejra Vatres all scored to lift the Pride (9-6, 3-5 Heart of America Conference) to a victory over William Penn.
MEN’S SOCCER
William Penn 5, Clarke 0 — At Clarke: The Pride came up short at home against NAIA No. 14-ranked William Penn.